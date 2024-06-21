Ryan Garcia wants Devin Haney refund, ‘I never cheated!’

Ryan Garcia isn’t taking his one-year suspension and fine of over a million dollars on the chin. He wants a refund.

After failing to make weight, Garcia paid Devin Haney $1.5 million for a fight wiped from the record books. Garcia believes this entitles him to reimbursement from Haney.

On another social media rant, Garcia also says wagers from the April 20 no-contest should be void.

He said, “Take my victory away and add that to the list of the s*** I’m already going through. I’m ready for business. Get ready. Run when you see me.”

Garcia added, “It’s okay. I’m retired. I’ll come back in a year. Nothing that was in my system was enough for any [suspension]! This is why I’m done with the game. I never cheated.

“Give me my money back, Haney. That fight never happened. I need my money back. Someone tell Devil Haney to give me my money back for the weight allowance for a fight that now never happened. Also, in Vegas, everyone who lost and won money needs to be paid back.”

The Golden Boy star concluded, “They took my victory away when I didn’t do s***. I can’t believe the people let this s*** happen to me. I was out of shape and gassing every round, but I cheated.”

What happens to Garcia next will be concerning to all his supporters. It’s no secret that he’s struggled with his mental health over the past couple of years. He’s been showing the behavior of an intense episode since February, which shows no signs of slowing down and won’t be helped by the New York State Athletic Commission’s decision.

However, if only due to strict liability, Garcia had to be punished for his failed tests, which should be the rule across the board in the sport. Ultimately, the fighters are the ones who are responsible for what goes into their bodies during fight camp.

The next ten months could be the longest of Ryan Garcia’s life, and who knows whether his boxing career will continue when the suspension expires.

