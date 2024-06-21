Roman Gonzalez returns July 12 / Christoper Diaz back July 13

After 19 months out of the ring, the fighting pride of Nicaragua is back for a long-awaited homecoming. Former four-division world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez will face Colombian puncher Rober Barrera.

Gonzalez vs Barrera features in the 10-round bantamweight main event on Friday, July 12, at Polideportivo Alexis Argüello in Managua, Nicaragua. Gonzalez vs Barrera and additional fight action will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Gonzalez (51-4, 41 KOs), the one-time pound-for-pound king, has captured titles at minimumweight, light flyweight, flyweight, and junior bantamweight during a 19-year pro career.

Considered one of the greatest lighter-weight fighters in boxing history, he returns following a highly controversial decision defeat to Juan Francisco Estrada in December 2022.

Barrera (27-5, 17 KOs) is a former world title challenger who has won three straight fights.

In other fights scheduled for the ESPN+ stream:

Eveling Ortega (7-5, 2 KOs) vs. Karol Mazariegos Gonzalez (7-1-1, 3 KOs), 8 Rounds, Light Flyweights

Kevin Vivas (7-2, 2 KOs) vs. Azael Villar (20-3-4, 15 KOs), 8 Rounds, Light Flyweights

Michael Carmona (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Edwin Cano Hernandez (12-2-1, 3 KOs), 8 Rounds, Minimumweights

Jeffrey Gonzalez (2-0) vs. Andres Quesada (2-0), 4 Rounds, Heavyweights

Christopher Diaz vs Henry Lebron

Boxlab Promotions’ super featherweight contender Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (28-4, 18 KOs) is set to clash with the undefeated Henry Lebron (19-0, 10 KOs) in a 10-round bout for the WBA Continental America Title. The highly anticipated matchup between two of Puerto Rico’s top fighters, will take place on July 13, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, on the undercard of Jaron Ennis (30-0, 28 KOs) defending his IBF welterweight title against David Avanesyan (30-4-1, 18 KOs).

The event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing in association with Boxlab Promotions and will be broadcast live globally on DAZN.

Christopher Diaz, who has fought twice for a world title, is eager to make a statement against Lebron. Confident in his training and preparation going into this fight, Diaz is eager for the all-out Puerto Rican showdown.

“This fight is crucial for my career,” said Diaz with less than a month away from the fight. “A win here will put me back in the conversation for a world title fight. We both have Puerto Rican blood running through our veins, so you know this is going to be a vicious battle. I’ve been training harder than ever, focusing on my speed and technique to ensure I’m at my best on fight night.”

“Christopher has always shown tremendous heart and skill in his fights,” stated Amaury Piedra, managing director of Caribe Royale and Diaz’s promoter at Boxlab Promotions, as he believes in Diaz’s potential to come out on top. “Having competed at the championship level on multiple occasions, he knows what it takes to win big fights. I have no doubt that he will rise to the occasion and secure a victory against Lebron. Everyone should be tuning as this fight promises to deliver fireworks.”

“I’ve been sparring with top-level opponents and refining my strategy with my team,” concluded Diaz. “I’m ready to leave everything in the ring and prove myself worthy to fight for another world title.”