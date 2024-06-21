‘Nothing firm yet’ on Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios, says WBC

World Boxing News received an exclusive update on the current status of a Mario Barrios vs Manny Pacquiao WBC welterweight title fight.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman told WBN there’s “nothing firm as of yet” when asked about the clash getting over the line.

Previously, Sulaiman had told WBN, “At the time Sugar Ray Leonard returned against Hagler, It was a very different issue from others who fought after their faculty was no longer there, but let’s see what happens.

“We are going through a great moment in world boxing. Fury against Usyk was one of the great fights. You have Canelo, [Terence] Crawford, and [Naoya] Inoue. We are on another level.”

Barrios coach Bob Santos spoke to WBN twice since WBN posted the initial revelation on site in late May. Asked about Pacquaio vs Barrios, Santos said, “I really don’t know. That’s up to the WBC. As far as work is concerned, there are no two ways to do it. We are the WBC champion, and that’s how we see it. [Terence] Crawford [WBC Champion in Recess] is now competing at 154; we are the champ at 147.

“The one thing Mario Barrios is always about is challenges. He’s always looking for the best possible challenges, which he’ll continue to be about – looking for the best possible fights.”

He added: “I know Pacquiao wants to fight, and I know Barrios wants to fight,” Santos told World Boxing News exclusively. “They just got to find a venue. It looks like a solid go coming here [Las Vegas] in the next couple of months. It will probably be early in the fall [September or October].”

WBN understands that the MGM Grand or T-Mobile Arena would host the battle, allowing Pacquiao to solidify his place as the oldest welterweight champion in history.

Pacquiao clinched the honor when defeated Keith Thurman in Las Vegas five years ago. At 45, there are grumbles about Pacquiao’s return to full professional status. However, if anyone can do it, the legendary ‘Pac-Man’ can.

Barrios, who last fought on the Canelo undercard on May 4 at the T-Mobile, has the chance to share the ring with a great of the sport. Everything seems to align for both fighters for a big event on the Strip in boxing’s fight capital.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.