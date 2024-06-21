Hulk Hogan had to be sure Mike Tyson fight wasn’t fake

WWE superstar and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan said he had to check that Jake Paul fighting Mike Tyson wasn’t a ‘work’ – as they say in wrestling.

Hogan thought Paul vs Tyson might have a prearranged outcome, as is the case in most WWE matches. The Rocky III and Suburban Commando actor revealed to TMZ that he had asked the YouTuber when he saw him recently.

“I’m friends with both guys. I love Mike to death, but I was in Miami for the Formula 1 races with Jake Paul. I pulled Jake aside and said, ‘Hey brother, what’s up with this thing? Is this a work like wrestling, or are you guys going to really go at it?’ He [Paul] says, ‘I’m gonna knock him out!’

“So I’m excited about it. I’m glad it is rescheduled because I don’t want any excuses. I want both men at 100%. I get a feeling this will be the fight of the century, brothers. This is going to be a good one.”

Hogan added whether Tyson could lose against an influencer, “If it were anybody else, I would say yes, but Tyson has that eye of the tiger, Brother! When he gets focused, he will seek and destroy.

“I see that bad dog look in his eye now. It’s like when you don’t trust a bad dog that might bite you at any time, that’s the look he’s got. I remember that look from 25 years ago; it’s scary. I hope that Jake Paul steps up and is ready for Iron Mike. They keep forgetting his name, which is ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. This is just a small glitch in the system, a temporary setback. If he wants Tyson trained, he’s quick, fast, and moves like he did twenty years ago.”

Paul has vowed to go straight for Tyson when they collide on November 15 in another interview. “The Problem Child” responded when TMZ asked him if he would take it easy on Mike Tyson due to his age.

“Absolutely not,” said Paul before pointing out that Tyson would try to knock him out in “an embarrassing fashion.”

“So, I have to reciprocate that same energy. Mike Tyson is a killer. He’s ruthless. He’s the most vicious champion ever. So, I have to channel Mike Tyson’s energy to finish him. And the legend must fall.”

Tyson has recently recovered from a stomach problem and has lost lots of weight and muscle as a result. Postponing the fight for four months allows the former heavyweight champion to re-bulk.

However, it would only take one small problem, Mike’s ulcer and the fight would never happen.

