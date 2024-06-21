Devin Haney questions $1.1m as Ryan Garcia heads to UFC

Devin Haney has questioned why Golden Boy Promotions will receive the $1.1 million purse back from Ryan Garcia.

Following Garcia’s suspension for two failed ostarine tests, the New York State Athletic Commission handed the 25-year-old a one-year suspension. They also gave Garcia a $1.1 million fine in the form of Oscar De La Hoya’s company keeping his purse guarantee.

However, Haney is not happy with the situation. He believes some of that cash should be in his pocket despite his undefeated record being returned due to a no-contest ruling.

Me, VADA, and the [New York State Athletic] Commission should all be splitting that money,” said Haney. “Oscar ain’t even paid me all my money, and they about to give him another 1.1.

“I don’t understand how Golden Boy is getting any money as if they took any punches. They haven’t even spoken out about this PED situation.”

However, after posting a dancing video to all his detractors, Haney remains open to a rematch with Garcia if the terms are correct and once his suspension is up in 2025.

“No bs tho, I’m happy it wasn’t a disqualification because I wouldn’t wanna win like that. Once this suspension is over, let’s run it back. Clean on an even playing field [it’s the] biggest fight in boxing!”

Despite the rematch offer, Garcia says he plans to compete in MMA before coming back to boxing and accepting any subsequent offers.

“I’m headed to the UFC. Dana, I want my 50 g’s. Hit me up for real,” confirmed Garcia, who, on the face of it, would be unlikely to switch codes at this stage in his career.

Unfortunately for Garcia, he will have to sit out for the remainder of his ban with no means to launch an appeal to have his sentence reduced due to his acceptance of the punishment.

Regarding Haney, a fight with Sandor Martin may not be on the cards, even with Top Rank winning the purse bid. “The Dream” could drop his WBC super lightweight title in favor of a more significant challenge.

Mario Barrios, recently elevated to full WBC welterweight champion and being chased by Manny Pacquiao, is already on the hitlist for Haney.

Upon hearing the news of the WBC’s confirmation, Haney shouted out to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman to consider him for Barrios’ first defense.

