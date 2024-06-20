Ryan Garcia ‘retired before fired’ as suspension decision looms

Ryan Garcia announced his retirement from boxing days before a hearing that would take that decision out of his hands.

The Golden Boy star is closing in on what many expect to be a New York State Athletic Commission suspension over the discovery of ostarine in his system. Two test failures, one before and one after his victory over Devin Haney on April 20, tainted a superb win that placed Garcia in the pound-for-pound top ten.

Since then, Garcia’s opponents have accused him of trying to pull the wool over authorities’ and fans’ eyes with a hair follicle and supplement contamination defense. On the face of it, the super lightweight’s explanations haven’t been good enough, leading to predictions of at least a two-year ban from the sport.

Ryan Garcia announces his retirement

Garcia has now bowed out of boxing, informing fans of his decision.

“Mom has cancer, I’m being sued, my supplements were tainted, I’m going through a divorce and always getting s***-talked on the internet for years,” pointed out Garcia. “Devin is asking for my victory to be taken away, [so] I’m getting hit with everything,” he added.

“You all may catch me out and about, but as far as boxing, I don’t know. There is so much corruption I’m over it. I may do acting or singing. I’ll still be training, but I’m hurt and done with it and everyone.

“The sad part is I’m a great boxer, and I entertain and knock people out. I’m sad because I love boxing.”

He continued: “Praying for everyone. I hope everyone has a great life. Boxing will be alright without me, but it still sucks. I was fun in the game, and it was fun to punch people. I’m officially retired.”

Despite what seemed a heartfelt speech, number one detractor Victor Conte added a full stop to the end.

“I’m officially retired!” says Ryan Garcia. “I guess that he finally realizes he is about to get “fired” from boxing soon by NYSAC. In my opinion, random drug testing should be included as a part of his suspension.

“Hopefully, his focus will be on treatment and forgiveness of himself and others,” concluded Haney’s nutritionist.

Suspension decision

Awaiting the verdict from the NYSAC is next, with WBN believing Garcia could be given a lesser sentence than most expect, especially after an appeal. However, that won’t end the Ryan Garcia drama until he evaluates his out-of-the-ring behavior.

Aside from the drug test scandal, Garcia’s mental health should be the most significant topic of conversation amongst the boxing community and his family.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.