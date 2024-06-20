Heavyweight David Nyika signs DAZN deal, returns Sept 14

DAZN announced a multi-fight partnership with Duco Events to become the global broadcast partner for fights featuring rising cruiserweight star and New Zealander David Nyika (9-0, 8KO).

This partnership co-promoted by current WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, in his first fight as a promoter, Duco Events and Thornberry promotions, will supercharge coverage of Nyika’s pursuit of a cruiserweight world title.

On this multi-fight deal, presented by Manuka Doctor, Nyika, who this week was confirmed at No. 14 in the IBF cruiserweight rankings, said: “it’s incredibly exciting. I’ve got to do the business in the ring – but this takes me a massive step closer to realising my dream of becoming champion of the world and bringing the world cruiserweight title to New Zealand for the first time.”

Nyika’s intention is to follow Parker’s journey to global stardom, prioritising fights in Aotearoa against world class opponents in front of packed houses at the nation’s premier venues. Nyika hopes to emulate other breakthrough stars from Australasia including the likes of fellow Kiwi, Parker and Australians, Jai Opetaia, Justis Huni and Skye Nicolson over the coming years.

Nyika’s first outing under the new promotional arrangement is locked in for Saturday 14 September at Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre with his opponent soon to be announced.

This bout will be Nyika’s first time headlining a major boxing pay-per-view card – and the first of four headline fights annually for the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

After tasting the big time with an impressive KO win over undefeated German, Michael Seitz, on the undercard of the massive Tyson Fury v Oleksander Usyk showdown in Saudi Arabia in May, headlining his first pay-per-view card on DAZN in front of a huge Kiwi crowd was the perfect next step in Nyika’s development, his Australian trainer Noel Thornberry said.

“This is about preparing for those bright lights so when the time comes and they do shine, you don’t get blinded,” Thornberry said.

“David is a massive talent. But every rocket needs a launching pad and for David that launching pad is fighting at home in New Zealand and having that as his home base.”

The bout will be sanctioned by the IBF and WBO, with the winner to break into the top 10 of the organisations’ rankings.

Pete Oliver, CEO of Growth Markets at DAZN said: “As the Global Home of Boxing, and the broadcaster of the world’s biggest fights, we see a wonderful opportunity to expand our presence in New Zealand as the exclusive global broadcaster for this event.

“David Nyika is an exciting talent, from a hugely interesting market, and we are pleased to be showcasing the fight to our global audience.”

Duco Events founder and director David Higgins said: “With Joseph predominantly fighting on boxing’s biggest global stages at this point in his career, including as part of Riyadh Season, New Zealand has been starved of premium boxing events.”

“We’re bringing the glamour back to New Zealand with what will be the first true black tie boxing event since Joseph Parker v Junior Fa in 2021. We’re delighted to play our part in delivering what will undoubtedly be one of the most thrilling evenings of the year for Kiwi sports fans.

“The fact that DAZN – the Global Home of Boxing – are onboard tells you everything you need to know about the quality of the entertainment we’re lining up.”

September’s ‘Manuka Doctor Road to the Title’ headline fight is the first step in a three-year campaign to catapult Nyika to global stardom, Higgins said.

“David Nyika has everything. He’s got the talent, the charisma and the X-factor of a true champion,” added Higgins.

Nyika thanked naming rights sponsor Manuka Doctor for their continued backing.

“Manuka Doctor’s honey is my everyday natural energy source and a key part of my training nutrition,” he said.

Nicola Macfarlane of Manuka Doctor said: “Another Kiwi superstar athlete to be backed by Manuka Doctor – David joins the family of Manuka Doctor sponsorships of NZ Breakers, Joseph Parker & the NZ Olympic Team.”

“Natural energy equals explosive power in the ring!!” added Macfarlane.

WBO interim heavyweight champion Parker’s foray into the world of boxing promotions while still at the top of his game as a fighter is undoubtedly a massive boost for his countryman Nyika.

“Joseph has been there and done it. He’s blazed the trail – and is still blazing it – so to have him in my corner as co-promoter is huge,” Nyika said.

For Parker, following the likes of successful fighters such as Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather into the promotional side of the business while still an active fighter is a natural step.

“It’s something I always knew was in my future,” Parker said. “To have the chance to help a massive talent like David reach his full potential is really cool. Teaming up with my long-term management team at Duco Boxing and learning from David Higgins – the timing is definitely right.

“My journey as a fighter is far from finished, and David is already well on the way to a world title, so it’s an incredibly exciting time for Kiwi boxing. Boxing in New Zealand is back, baby!”