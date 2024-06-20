Floyd Mayweather’s next fight ‘another error of judgment’

Floyd Mayweather has hit the headlines more for the wrong reason than the right of late, with another questionable decision confirmed.

Mayweather stated his intentions to rematch John Gotti III on August 24 in Mexico, a rematch of a previous event that ended in a brawl with several people suffering injuries.

Both sides threw verbal threats in the aftermath as the bad blood between the families continued. It makes staging a second fight all the more unstable and unfathomable, which seems to be the Mayweather MO recently.

Having leaked sparring footage of Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney, claimed ‘Tank’s’ fight was off and failed to show up at his own press conference, Mayweather has had an eventful month. However, the reaction to his latest exhibition is a testament to where the boxing legend’s status is in the sport right now.

Labeled ‘another error of judgment,’ there are hopefully plans to prevent a similar outcome to the first meeting. Gotti got disqualified before a brawl in the ring spilled out into the arena. Switching the headliner from Miami to Mexico is a preventative measure within itself.

But what’s to say a Mexican crowd won’t react similarly to any bad behavior, which could then be on the authorities to mop up?

The original plan was for Mayweather to face Victor Ortiz, which was a much safer option. Ortiz is still due to appear on the undercard for the DAZN PPV, with a view to facing Mayweather himself at some point in 2025.

In hindsight, Mayweather vs Ortiz II is a much safer option that would appease the fans more. However, it’s never Mayweather’s style to do anything but what makes sense for his bank balance.

Gotti is already planning his revenge for his part in the Mexican match-up.

“August 24, he’s getting mauled. We are lightyears ahead of a year ago,” said the 2-0 boxer.

Father John stated: “Time to settle the score,” after Mayweather took the spoils in 2023.

