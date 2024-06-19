Top Rank pits heavyweight beast versus Gladiator on Aug 17

Top Rank has decided to excite fans by pitting Arslanbek Makhmudov and Guido Vianello in battle on Saturday, August 17, in Canada.

The pair of heavy hitters will trade blows at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, with the winner closer to a top-division title shot. Both men stand six feet six inches tall, adding extra bulk to the Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko super middleweight headliner.

Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum is looking forward to seeing how both fair on the next.

“Guido and Arslanbek are two huge heavyweight punchers who like to mix it up, and the winner will be in line for even bigger fights,” said Arum. “From the main event to the preliminary bouts, we have a sensational card in store for the fans in Quebec City.”

Makhmudov [19-1] spoke exclusively to World Boxing News about his comeback from a first defeat earlier this year. The loss to Agit Kabayel, caused predominantly by a broken hand, was erased by a victory in his last bout. The Russian juggernaut put Miljan Rovcanin through the ropes twice on his way to a 19th professional victory.

“The Lion” is ready to keep up his momentum this summer.

“Vianello is a tough fighter but also an excellent fighter, as we saw in his last fight. This is an important step for me. I want to show that I am a top contender. To get closer to my goal, I must prove that I’m better than this guy,” said Makhmudov.

Vianello [12-2-1] knows a defeat on August 17 would push him close to journeyman status.

“I’m ready to compete against the top heavyweights in the world. This is only the beginning of my journey. The fight with Arslanbek is precisely what I wanted at this point in my career.

“I look forward to a great fight on August 17 in Quebec City,” said the Italian giant.

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster.ca. Promoted by Top Rank and Eye of the Tiger, Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko and Makhmudov-Vianello will be broadcast live in the U.S. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Sky Sports will have coverage in the U.K. & Ireland.

