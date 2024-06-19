Teofimo Lopez defends selecting Steve Claggett as opponent

WBO super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez [20-1, 13 KOs] has justified his decision to face the unheralded Steve Claggett on June 29.

Lopez puts his belt on the line against Claggett [38-7-2, 26 KOs] on Saturday, June 29, at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, in a contest that failed to capture the imagination when announced. Many wanted Lopez to agree on a unification following his superb victory over Josh Taylor. It didn’t happen, and Lopez says Claggett was chosen because preferred alternative opponents turned down his offers.

“Unlike these other supposed champs at 140, Steve Claggett is the only fighter who raised his hand and stepped up to challenge me,” said Lopez. £No other fighters were interested in getting in the ring with me.

“These other fighters want me to help them make a name for themselves. Although people don’t know much about him, Claggett is very tough and always comes to fight. I want to face fighters like that. Like my last opponent, I don’t want to face fighters who talk a lot and are just trying to become famous. I hit him in the second round, and he ran the rest of the fight. That’s not good for boxing.”

Lopez tops a card featuring Robeisy Ramirez and Brandon Leon Benitez trading blows, plus Nico Ali Walsh aiming to avenge his only loss to Sona Akale.

“The Takeover” bids to win comfortably before moving on to the more significant names in the division.

“I want to face the top dog in any division I campaign in. Despite the doubters, I have overcome similar skepticism in the past, like before my fights against Josh Taylor and Vasiliy Lomachenko,” pointed out the former lightweight king.

“Throughout my career, I have always sought to compete against the very best. I am always willing to challenge myself. After this fight, if I can get the other junior welterweight champs to get in the ring with me, my primary goal will be to test and push my limits. I want the triple crown.”

On Claggett, Lopez added, “This will be a tough fight. Many people look at Claggett’s record and think I will fight a nobody, but he hasn’t lost in three years. He has fought former champions. He always comes to fight and throws a lot of punches.

“I need to be in great condition to battle a fighter like him. But I can’t overlook him, get overconfident, and play around with him. I know this fight will be great for all my people in Miami.”

The Top Rank event will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Sky Sports will broadcast the event in the UK and Ireland. Any remaining tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.com.

