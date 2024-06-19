Mike Tyson ‘looks sick and exhausted,’ urged to retire after illness

Mike Tyson’s physical condition is causing concern after images of the former heavyweight champion emerged this week.

Tyson looked the picture of health last month when appearing on the Damon Elliot show shirtless during training camp. At the time, comments about Tyson’s physique at 57 earned high praise.

One said: “Mike looks great. He sounds like he’s razor-sharp mentally and is funny af! He’s young at heart, not your average 57-year-old!”

Another added: “Mike is in amazing shape for his age. Go, Iron Mike!”

However, only a week later, Tyson suffered an incident on a flight from Miami to Florida that saw paramedics called to tend to the former undisputed heavyweight champion.

Tyson needed treatment as doctors advised the New Yorker to put off a scheduled fight with YouTuber Jake Paul for at least four months. Organizers subsequently pushed the original July 20 date back to November 15. Paul has since found a new opponent for the summer as Tyson recovers from his ailment. During the interim time between the plane incident, treatment, and lack of gym activity, Tyson lost a significant amount of his bulk. Some fans are worried that the stomach problem will prove too much for his aging body as he approaches his 58th birthday.

“He looks exhausted, man. Mike, you have nothing to prove,” pointed out Tony the Slugger via Instagram. “Don’t do the fight. You’re almost 60. Don’t entertain that Clown. His even being in the same as you is an insult to boxing.”

Even his voice is sounding sick,” said another. A further statement accused Mike of cashing in on the fight delay.

“I’m slowly losing respect for Mike. This fight was already a s*** show, but I would watch it just in case. But once it got pushed back because Mike had medical issues, and now I’m seeing product promos, I have completely lost interest.”

A final comment predicted that Jake Paul would not even go ahead, as World Boxing News has already stated on more than one occasion.

“Yeah, this fight is not happening.”

The initial announcement of Tyson’s return brought disbelief and shock. The subsequent furor, illnesses, and delays only increased concern for the “Baddest Man on the Planet.”

Yesterday’s confirmation that Paul will now face bareknuckle puncher Mike Perry puts yet another roadblock in place that will hopefully give Mike Tyson the retirement break he needs at this stage in his life.

Tyson has nothing left to prove, certainly not to an influencer trying to make a name for himself without facing professional boxers.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.