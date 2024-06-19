Manny Pacquiao ‘a solid go’ for full WBC welterweight title shot

Manny Pacquiao stands on the verge of securing a shot at the WBC welterweight title after championship target Mario Barrios became full champion.

On Monday, the World Boxing Council confirmed to World Boxing News that Barrios is no longer the interim titleholder. This scenario means Pacquiao will be challenging for the green and gold belt once a deal is signed and sealed between the pair.

A statement from the WBC to WBN read, “The WBC Board of Governors has voted in favor of the ruling to elevate interim champion Mario Barrios to World champion after the WBC granted Terrence Crawford the Champion in recess status. Crawford will compete in a final elimination bout in the super welterweight division to decide which category he will continue.

“Mario Barrios, the hero of San Antonio, conquered the WBC interim championship on September 30, 2023, as he defeated Yordenis Ugas in a sensational fight. In his most recent bout, he defeated Fabian Maidana by decision at Las Vegas, Nevada,” they added.

As WBN reported first on May 31, Pacquiao wants the first crack at Barrios in a remarkable comeback to break a record he set himself in 2019. Pacquiao defeated Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to become the oldest welterweight champion in history.

Five years on, and now 45, Pacquiao will compete at a RIZIN exhibition next month before eyeing Barrios for an unbelievable challenge in the final 2024 trimester.

Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios update

In an exclusive update on the situation between Pacquiao and the new WBC welterweight ruler, Barrios coach Bob Santos informed World Boxing News that talks were positive on both sides.

“I know Pacquiao wants to fight, and I know Barrios wants to fight,” Santos told World Boxing News exclusively. “They just got to find a venue. It looks like a solid go coming here [Las Vegas] in the next couple of months. It will probably be the early part of fall [September or October],” he added.

Pacquiao will be afforded the opportunity due to his legendary status in the sport despite losing his last fight and being out of action professionally for three years.

The Filipino superstar switched plans after failing to land a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The veteran had wanted to join the boxing team in an attempt to sign off his career with a gold medal. Unfortunately for the “Pac-Man,” age restrictions thwarted his efforts, and he was denied a place.

Attempting to win a final world title in a Nevada swansong is ample consolation for the eight-weight great, who will hope to conclude negotiations in the next few weeks.

The fight will likely occur at the MGM Grand or T-Mobile Arena on the Vegas Strip.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.