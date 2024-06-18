Venado Lopez defends title against Angelo Leo on Aug 10

Mexico’s road warrior is about to enter a new enemy territory. Venado Lopez will put his IBF featherweight world championship on the line against Angelo Leo on Saturday, August 10, at Tingley Coliseum in Leo’s hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In the 10-round junior welterweight co-feature, Lindolfo Delgado and Bryan Flores will lock horns in an all-Mexican showdown.

Venado-Leo and Delgado-Flores will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Sky Sports will broadcast the event in the UK & Ireland.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Legacy Boxing Promotions, tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 18 at 11 a.m. MST via Etix.com.

“Albuquerque is a great fight city, and we are thrilled to be back with an exciting card headlined by a ferocious world champion in Venado Lopez against the hometown kid, Angelo Leo,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “Lindolfo Delgado is one of Mexico’s emerging superstars, and his fight against Bryan Flores has all the makings of a Fight of The Year contender. It’s a real throwback card in a place where so many classic fights have occurred.”

Venado (30-2, 17 KOs), from Mexicali, Mexico, is emerging as one of his nation’s most decorated champions. The 30-year-old powerhouse captured the IBF featherweight crown by dethroning Josh Warrington in his hometown of Leeds, England, in December 2022. He traveled again to hostile terrain in his first defense, stopping Belfast’s Michael Conlan via fifth-round TKO in May 2023. He returned stateside that September to beat division mainstay Joet Gonzalez by a unanimous decision. In his last outing, he knocked out mandatory challenger Reiya Abe in the eighth round, handing the Japanese contender his first stoppage defeat. Venado is gearing up for his third-world title appearance on enemy turf.

“On August 10, I will make it abundantly clear who the king of the featherweight division is. This will be the fourth defense of my world title, and I’m preparing for a great battle against a former world champion like Angelo Leo,” Lopez said. “It will be a magical night for all the fans in New Mexico. I know he is the local fighter, but you already know what happens when I enter enemy territory. The ‘Road Warrior’ is back, and I will put all the division’s champions on notice.”

Leo (24-1, 11 KOs) has already made history as one of six New Mexicans to win a world title. When Leo defeated Tramaine Williams for the vacant WBO junior featherweight strap in 2020, he joined Bob Foster, Johnny Tapia, Danny Romero, Holly Holm, and Austin Trout as “Land of Enchantment” boxers to reach the professional mountaintop. He lost the title five months later to Stephen Fulton and spent more than two years out of the ring following a 2021 victory over Aaron Alameda. Leo moved up to featherweight and won three fights, including a convincing decision over former world title challenger Eduardo Baez in April.

“I’m honored to fight for my second world title, especially in my hometown of Albuquerque. I couldn’t ask for more,” Leo said. “I know Lopez is one of the top champions in my division, and a win over him would be huge for me and my city. I’m in the prime of my career and can’t wait to show the world the fighter I’ve become since winning my first world title in 2020.”

Delgado (20-0, 15 KOs), who recently signed a long-term contract extension with Top Rank, is world-ranked by the IBF and WBC. Following a 3-0 2023 campaign, Delgado entered 2024 intent on crashing the world title picture. In March, he overcame a tough challenge from countryman Carlos Sanchez before dropping him in the fifth round and knocking him out with a sweeping right hand in the seventh. Delgado has bested three undefeated fighters in his career, including a 2022 decision over Omar Aguilar in an eight-round war of attrition.

Delgado said, “I’m ready to deliver another spectacular performance on August 10. I’ve been improving in every fight, and I believe you will all see a Lindolfo Delgado who is more ready than ever for a world title. Bryan Flores is a tough, undefeated fighter. He has a lot of experience. And like all Mexicans, he’s going to bring a war. I hope that’s the case so I can again showcase my abilities as a boxer.”

Flores (26-0-1, 15 KOs), from Juarez, Mexico, has won 22 straight fights since 2015. He is 2-0 when fighting in America, including a nationally televised split decision over highly touted prospect Shinard Bunch in April 2023. Bunch dropped Flores in the opening round, but Flores dominated the second half of the 10-rounder to earn the victory. He has won two fights by stoppage in his hometown since the Bunch triumph, most recently knocking out Jorge Abel Bermudez in four rounds.

“This is the fight and the opportunity that I’ve been waiting for,” Flores said. “Lindolfo Delgado is a tough Mexican warrior like I am, and we will give the fans a fight worthy of ESPN.”

The ESPN+-streamed undercard includes the following fights:

Undefeated flyweights and Albuquerque natives Abraham Perez (10-0, 5 KOs) and Matthew Griego (14-0, 10 KOs) will collide in the 10-round “Duke City Civil War.” Albuquerque has a rich history of all-ABQ showdowns, most notably the 1997 junior bantamweight battle between Johnny Tapia and Danny Romero.

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (10-0, 10 KOs) returns in an eight-round heavyweight bout against Joshua Temple (13-3, 10 KOs). He will make his third 2024 appearance following his most significant victory, a fifth-round stoppage over then-undefeated prospect Brandon Moore last month.

Lightweight Alan “Kid Kansas” Garcia (13-0, 10 KOs) will put his unbeaten record on the line versus Donnie Reeves (9-9, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Garcia began his 2024 campaign in February by toppling Tomas Ornelas in the first stanza before dispatching Gonzalo Fuenzalida in two rounds the following month. He decisioned Wilfredo Flores across eight rounds last month.

Junior middleweight contender Vito Mielnicki Jr. (18-1, 12 KOs) will make his Top Rank debut in a 10-rounder. Mielnicki is 10-0 since the only defeat on his ledger. In his last performance, he tallied a one-sided unanimous decision over Ronald Cruz on the Canelo Alvarez-Jaime Munguia undercard.

Ukrainian featherweight contender Arnold Khegai (21-1-1, 13 KOs) will see action under the Top Rank banner for the first time in a 10-round tilt against Belmar Preciado (22-7-1, 15 KOs). Khegai, who is ranked No. 1 by the WBO, will look to extend his winning streak to six following a third-round TKO against Jon Martinez in January.