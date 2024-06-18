Mike Tyson fight at further risk as bareknuckle star roadblocks

Mike Tyson faces another roadblock in his mission to fight Jake Paul this year as bareknuckle star Mike Perry has entered the fray.

Paul’s promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions, announced that the YouTuber will take a ‘tue risk’ and ‘put the Tyson fight on the line’ when he battles the former UFC fighter.

‘Platinum’ Mike steps into the breach following ‘Iron’ Mike’s stomach problems to take on Paul next month. Paul vs Perry happens on the original July 20 date, with the venue and broadcaster changing.

Instead of the AT&T Stadium, Paul battles Perry at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on DAZN Pay-Per-View instead of Netflix for Tyson. MVP admits that defeat for Paul puts the Tyson fight in jeopardy.

“Perry’s formidable knockout power and fearless mentality will pose a true risk and test for Paul as the 27-year-old aims to prove he has what it takes in the ring against his second-youngest opponent to date.

“The 32-year-old Perry is one of the world’s most feared fighters and the baddest bare-knuckle boxer of all time. Paul will nevertheless put it all on the line ahead of his bout against the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson, on Friday, November 15,” said MVP.

Paul added: When Paul vs. Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight on Saturday, July 20. Now, as I prepare for my fight against Iron Mike, there’s no better opponent for me than Mike Perry.

“He’s a proven knockout artist who has shown to be a maniac in and out of the ring. This is the perfect experience for me to gain in advance of facing Mike Tyson. But getting that experience comes with risk. Those who know me know I’m a risk-taker, and while ‘Platinum’ Perry might try to end me, I’m Titanium Jake Paul, and I fear no man.

“I’m going to get the W and give everyone a preview of what I’m bringing to the ring against Mike Tyson. Tune in on DAZN PPV as I return to Tampa and send ‘Platinum’ Perry the Platypus back to the bare-knuckle for good.”

Perry has vowed to end any chances Paul has of getting to Tyson before the prospect of further health complications for the 58-year-old boxing legend.

“Jake Paul claims he fears no man, but on Saturday, July 20, the world will see the truth: he just made the worst mistake of his life in trying to get through me before Iron Mike,” vowed Perry.

“I’m going to make it look easy on Saturday, July 20, and I’m going to teach Jake Paul the most he’s ever learned about fighting.”

