Gervonta Davis makes moves for Lomachenko unification

Gervonta Davis has begun the process of seeking out a unification with fellow lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko.

According to coach Kenny Ellis, Lomachenko is worth brushing up on his knowledge in a similar way he did for Frank Martin. Weeks before the completion of Davis vs Martin, Ellis was researching Martin’s anatomy. Over three months later, “Tank” knocked Martin out in the eighth round.

“Phase one. Up early studying Frank Martin’s Skull. [He has] a very thin Zygomatic bone and a thin muscle layer. [There’s] Very high maxillary sinus. Man, oh, Man. [He’s a] good kid [with a] good team, though, no disrespect,” said Ellis at the time.

Fans have since begun getting excited about the possibility of Davis facing Lomachenko for his own WBA and the Ukrainian’s IBF versions of the 135-pound title. Ellis putting Loma on his list of to-do’s is the first indication that Davis vs Loma is a realistic prospect for the fall.

Ellis said, “Because of the strong rumors in the air, Phase number one, I’m up studying Lomachenko if and when this fight happens.

Please let him [Loma] come with his angles, and hopefully, he will let Timothy Bradley work his corner so he can pick up Loma’s shoes when Tank knocks him out of his socks.”

Davis targeted ESPN analyst Bradley in a recent social media post showing the two-weight champion getting knocked out. The pair haven’t seen eye-to-eye in recent years, hence Ellis’ comments.

Whatever the outside chatter is, the boxing fraternity can begin to salivate over the prospect of two greats trading blows in a massive lightweight collision. Talks with Loma’s promoter, Top Rank, shouldn’t be too difficult in the current climate of companies working together.

However, Davis’s usual detractors state that the Pound for Pound star aims to land Lomachenko past his prime. Despite the amateur legend looking good when defeating George Kambosos Jr. for the IBF belt earlier this year, some see the former Olympic champion as on the downslide.

Others would like to see Davis target Shakur Stevenson instead in what many consider a tougher match-up for the ex-Mayweather fighter.

Whatever the case is, Davis vs Lomachenko is a massive Pay Per View fight and gives fans a colossal event to look forward to in the final quarter of 2024.

