Floyd Mayweather ripped for Haney vs Davis sparring leak

Floyd Mayweather’s decision to release a video of a teenage Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis sparring faced a barrage from professionals.

Mykal Fox and Ishe Smith blasted Mayweather for putting out a clip that is since construed as Haney stopping Davis. Time was called as Davis walked away before the next round, which showed “Tank” getting the better of Haney, according to witnesses to the almost decade-old session. That part of the video was cut, though.

Fox said, “Floyd released Tank and Haney sparring when he spent his whole career not letting people record his sessions. That’s corny.”

Smith, who will be inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame after winning the IBF title under Floyd, wasn’t happy with the video being made public.

“What do I think about the Tank and Dev sparring video? Absolutely nothing; it’s sparring. I felt the same way when Paul Spadafora had a good day against FM. S*** happens, why are we putting so much stock in sparring?”

On Mayweather’s decision to part ways with Leonard Ellerbe and replace him with Richard Schaeffer, Smith added: “He’s such a petty a** individual [is Floyd]. I have no insight, but I’ve known that MF for over three decades. The company has been failing, and no change [from him]. [It was] always them two [Floyd and Leonard] together like sugar on grits.”

“What changed, you ask? Leonard’s support of Tank,” replied Smith to questions from fans. “Tank clearly isn’t with Floyd Mayweather anymore.

“Floyd told Leonard to pick a side. When he didn’t, he chose to do some petty shit and blindside that man. This wasn’t calculated and a firing. It was a petty a** firing from one side.”

Mayweather is due to fight in Mexico this coming August but will no longer have Ellerbe at his side despite a partnership dating back decades. Ellerbe will remain close to Davis, as things stand on the surface, with a position at GTD Promotions the likely outcome.

