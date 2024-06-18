Canelo, William Scull reach agreement, IBF purse bid called off

Canelo Alvarez and William Scull representatives have reached an agreement ahead of a scheduled IBF mandatory purse bid.

Speaking for mandatory challenger Scull, AGON Sports released a statement on the situation without revealing too much. They said, “IBF Mandatory Fight Scull vs. Canelo: AGON Sports and TGB reach agreement. Non-existence of details agreed.”

Promoter Ingo Volckmann added, “We are happy that we were able to reach an agreement.”

Previously, on June 13, AGON had also given nothing away after Canelo’s team at PBC asked for a second delay.

“The odyssey continues! Today, June 13, the purse bid, i.e., the auction of the hosting rights for the world championship fight between Canelo Alvarez and AGON’s William Scull, was supposed to take place. The original date was June 6 but it was postponed again at the request of both teams. But now it’s time to wait again!

“The reasons are the same as last time. There are still disagreements on the Canelo side. Tom Brown asked us again for a postponement and more time. I agreed to that because the talks had been good so far,” said promoter Ingo Volckmann about the renewed purse bid postponement.

AGON’s team manager Horst-Peter Strickrodt: “AGON had made all the necessary preparations to submit the corresponding bid to the IBF. A large New York law firm represented AGON. The necessary deposit had already been transferred.”

“The new date has now been agreed on June 18. The bids will be read out at noon local time in Springfield, New York unless AGON Sports and the Canelo side can reach an agreement beforehand.”

World Boxing News understands that the current agreement is not guaranteed to be a fight. There could be a step-aside deal, whereas Canelo pays Scull to wait for his opportunity.

Reports of a potential agreement with Edgar Berlanga to fight in September haven’t subsided. Therefore, Canelo can fight Scull and get his mandatory out of the way or face Berlanga in the final fight of his Al Haymon contract if Scull agrees.

Team Canelo will announce more details in the coming days.

