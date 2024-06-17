Ryan Garcia polarizes fans with disgusting Caleb Plant episode

After an episode with super middleweight contender Caleb Plant, Ryan Garcia is making headlines again for all the wrong reasons.

The pair clashed while at ringside for the Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin fight, with Garcia targeting Plant’s wife with a series of disgusting social media posts.

Garcia deleted a lot of his activity, but it was enough for the Golden Boy fighter to face the wrath of fans who were unhappy with his behavior. One of the few presentable tweets still had to be blanked out.

“I would be happy if a man told me the truth. Everyone’s time is up, no lies detected,” Garcia said, doubling down on claims he slept with Plant’s wife, Jordan. “And I had s** with Jordan. He didn’t do anything but run.”

Victor Conte, one of Garcia’s strongest detractors, said now is the time for someone to step in and save the 25-year-old.

“Glad Ryan Garcia says, “I’ve reached the climax” [of my episode]. Ryan claims he loves Jesus, but his behavior is simply disgraceful. In my opinion, somebody must step up and protect him from himself and harming others. His behavior is shameful to the world of boxing. He needs forgiveness and effective treatment,” stated Conte.

Garcia’s latest headline-making comes on the back of his arrest by Beverly Hills Police following a hotel rampage that allegedly caused $15,000 worth of damage. Before that, Garcia’s ongoing behavior worried fans until he defeated Devin Haney on April 20.

Two failed drug tests then marred that triumph and could see Garcia banned from boxing shortly. The New York State Athletic Commission remains on the case. However, even a suspension won’t be enough to save Garcia’s reputation, which is on the downside without the failed tests.

