‘What happens before and after those short Mike Tyson clips?’

Heavyweight star Joseph Parker says watching Mike Tyson attempt to fight at 58 will be tough after witnessing his career at the top decades ago.

Parker, who is on the rise following victories over Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder, believes Tyson getting in the ring at nearly sixty could be a mistake. Like many others, the New Zealander will be tuning in to make sure ‘Iron’ Mike is okay following a stomach episode on a flight that caused a long delay to the Jake Paul event.

The battle goes ahead on November 15, with Parker eager to see what Mike Tyson can bring to the table.

“I am all for boxing and all for big fights, but Mike Tyson is a legend, and no matter how great he was in the past with the ferocious style that he had and punches that he threw and knocked everyone out,” Parker told Fight Hub TV.

“Fifty-eight years old is old for a fighter. Jake Paul has youth on his side, and with each fight, he gets better and better. So I think it will be a hard fight to watch because you don’t want to see Mike [get hurt].

💢 “58 years old is OLD for a FIGHTER!”- Jospeh Parker Do you agree with Parker’s take? #boxing #5v5 🎥 https://t.co/kI7cM5sr9T pic.twitter.com/DC5AaoXNQN — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) June 8, 2024

“If Mike comes out and knocks him out, then everyone will be like [told you so]. The power is the last thing to go, but at fifty-eight years old, how much power is left?

“We do see short clips, but we are not sure what happens before and after those clips, so we will see,” he added.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.