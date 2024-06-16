Despite two bad losses, Deontay Wilder eligible for WBC title shot

Deontay Wilder remains eligible for a WBC heavyweight title shot despite two damaging losses in a row.

The American slugger suffered defeats to Joseph Parker via decision and Zhilei Zhang by stoppage but somehow clings to a top fifteen ranking with the World Boxing Council. The champion can select those rated in the top fifteen by the WBC for a voluntary defense.

Oleksandr Usyk holds the title after his exceptional win over Tyson Fury, who drops to number two on the list behind UK rival Anthony Joshua.

Agit Kabayel, the in-form German, is third behind Zhang, who halted Wilder in five painful rounds. Efe Ajagba is somehow sixth in front of the undefeated Jared Anderson. The American’s next opponent, Martin Bakole, comes next before Frank Sanchez, who keeps a top-ten place despite a stoppage loss to Kabayel.

Olympians Joe Joyce and Bakhodir Jalolov come next before Fabio Wardley, Arslanbek Makhmudov, Filip Hrgovic, and Luis Ortiz. The Cuban is in front of Wilder despite losing to the “Bronze Bomber” twice and to Andy Ruiz Jr, who can’t have a title shot due to his omission.

Ruiz isn’t rated in the Top 40 ahead of his clash with Jarrell Miller on August 3 in Los Angeles. Ruiz vs Miller happens on the Riyadh Season bill topped by Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov.

World Boxing Council Heavyweight Rankings – June 2024

Anthony Joshua GB

Tyson Fury GB

Agit Kabayel Germany NABF/CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

Zhilei Zhang China

Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US SILVER

Jared Anderson US USWBC

Martin Bakole Congo/GB

Frank Sanchez Cuba

Joe Joyce GB

Bakhodir Jalolov Uzbekistan

Fabio Wardley GB BBBofC/COMM

Arslanbek Makhmudov Canada

Filip Hrgovic Croatia

Luis Ortiz Cuba

Deontay Wilder US

