A super-fight involving Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson is ‘very realistic’

LAS VEGAS — As Gervonta Davis gets ready for the 30th fight of his pro career — a WBA lightweight world title defense against Frank Martin at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas — talks about super-fights appear to be a mainstay considering where ‘Tank’ is in his career right now.

That is, according to Davis himself and those close to the fighter, who all seem to be in agreement that Davis has established himself as the No.1 fighter in the 135-pound division and that whoever else is proclaiming themselves the best, is a viable opponent in the near future.

“I’m not going to put a timetable on it but I see Tank and Shakur Stevenson fighting 100%,” the former Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe, who still works closely with Davis, told World Boxing News this week.

Stephen Espinoza, who has an advisory role with Premier Boxing Champions, told us that a bout between Davis and Stevenson, the Top Rank star who has otherworldly skills, “is very realistic.”

The division has a number of top tier operators including Martin, who Davis fights this weekend in the main event of a PBC on Prime Video event, as well as the Olympic gold medalist Vasiliy Lomachenko, the aggressive and fan-friendly William Zepeda, and the rising star Keyshawn Davis.

Arguably the best of the bunch is Stevenson, who has wins over Jamel Herring and Oscar Valdez — and Tank, together with those around him, have the 26-year-old skillster in their crosshairs.

During a media huddle, Davis told WBN and other reporters that he’s prepared to fight “anybody at 135.”

Speaking to WBN from the MGM Grand ballroom, Espinoza said: “It all comes down to Gervonta putting his foot down and saying, ‘These are the fights that I want,’ at this stage in his career. There’s nothing left for him to do but fights like this.”

Tank has steadily been building an impressive resume because of wins over Jose Pedraza, Mario Barrios, and Ryan Garcia. He also has the respect of elite fighters like Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, who has a similar, low-output but high power style of Davis, and Errol Spence Jr. who, in a twist of fate, has been by Martin’s side and tasked with helping support the fighter in his battle with Tank this weekend.

A victory over Stevenson, though, would be by far the best win on Davis’ resume — and one which would see him catapult up the pound-for-pound rankings.

When once it seemed like a fight that would marinate for years, it is now one that could happen in the near future — and would see Tank put his WBA title on the line, to possibly win Stevenson’s WBC lightweight title in a 135-pound world championship unification.

“How are they not going to fight?” Ellerbe told us, regarding a bout between Davis and Stevenson. “They’re in the same weight class!

“Shakur Stevenson, at least publicly, says he’s the best in the division. He says that. Top Rank says that.

“But they’ve got to go through Tank Davis,” Ellerbe said. “Tank wants that work. It’s inevitable in Vegas as all the mega-fights are here.”

Alan Dawson is World Boxing News Lead Writer, a 2 x Sports Journalist of the Year finalist, and 5 x BWAA awards winner. Follow Alan @AlanDawsonSport.