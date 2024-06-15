Benavidez vs Canelo in Vegas bigger than Bivol vs Beterbiev winner, says promoter

LAS VEGAS — Out of the two options potentially available to David Benavidez, should he slay Oleksandr Gvozdyk in his light heavyweight debut Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, there is one which is by far the bigger event.

Benavidez has long been chasing a super-fight against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and would be prepared to take a pay cut from the $7 million he’ll be earning for the Gvozdyk bout to secure a shot at the undisputed super middleweight champion.

But Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh also envisages the winner of the October 12 light heavyweight undisputed championship match between Dmitri Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, making the first defense of their crown against Benavidez.

One fight is far bigger than the other. And, according to the former Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe, “it’s not even close.”

Speaking to World Boxing News, Ellerbe said: “Potentially, if it happens, a fight between Benavidez and Canelo is a huge, huge fight.

“David wants it bad but he’s shown an ability to think ahead, and move on with his career. If the Canelo fight happens, he’s all over it. He’s not just standing in a division, staying complacent. He’s making a whole lot of news in another weight class.”

Frank Martin, who challenges Gervonta Davis for the WBA lightweight world title on the same night as Benavidez’s fight with Gvozdyk, agrees with Ellerbe.

He told World Boxing News: “I think the Canelo fight will be a bigger fight than the other fights … Money wise, and for stardom, the Canelo fight is the better one for him to take.”

We then asked Benavidez which he thinks is the greater payday — Canelo, or the Bivol vs. Beterbiev winner.

“To be honest, brother, I’m not focused on the paydays — I’m just focused on the accolades,” he said.

“I always tell people, once you do the job right, the money comes. My dream is to be the unified world champion. Whether I fight Beterbiev, Bivol, or Canelo, the money is going to be good.”

“I’m excited about the belts. And when I beat Canelo, I become king. Even if I become undisputed at 175, it’s still a massive accomplishment for me. Whichever one comes first, I’ll be happy for either of them.”

Benavidez continued: “If Canelo doesn’t want to fight me, so be it. I don’t see him asking for $200 million to fight anybody else. Literally he’s never asked for $100 million, besides me.

“ I’m more than willing to do anything to make this fight happen. But I’m fighting good fighters anyway, and getting experience.

“My dream is to become the king and defend my titles. If it takes me two, three, four years then so be it. But I will have all the titles, and I will be unified champion at 168 and 175.”

Alan Dawson is World Boxing News Lead Writer, a 2 x Sports Journalist of the Year finalist, and 5 x BWAA awards winner. Follow Alan @AlanDawsonSport.