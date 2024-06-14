WBA sets Naoya Inoue order, adds title to Magsayo vs Ramirez

The WBA confirmed a mandatory order for undisputed champion Naoya Inoue this week, setting a significant challenge for the Japanese star.

Inoue has to defend his clutch of belts against former unified champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev. The WBA will call purse bids if there’s no agreement in one month.

Naoya Inoue mandatory

The WBA stated: “The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the mandatory bout between super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue and challenger Murodjon Akhmadaliev this Thursday, June 13.

“The pioneer organization sent the official communication to the parties to inform both teams that the Japanese monarch must face Murodjon Akhmadaliev and gave them 30 days to negotiate, which will end on July 14.

“Championships rule C.10 states that the champion must defend the title against the top contender available within nine (9) months from the date you become champion.

“Inoue won the title on December 26 2023, and his next mandatory defense should be no later than September 25 2024, so he must face Akhmadaliev.

“If no agreement is reached or either party refuses to sign the fight, the committee may call for an auction under the pioneer body’s internal rules.”

Magsayo vs Ramirez title

Meanwhile, Mark Magsayo and Eduardo Ramirez will contest a title belt this weekend,w with the winner in line for a bantamweight title shot.

The WBA’s title addition reads:

Filipino Mark Magsayo will face Mexican Eduardo Ramirez this Saturday at the MGM Grand Arena for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental bantamweight belt.

Both will have a big fight if Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin are featured in the main fight for the WBA lightweight world title in Las Vegas.

Magsayo, a former featherweight world championship contender, moved up in class a while back and has been trying to break through. The 28-year-old fighter knows this regional title shot on such a big-name evening is important and plans to go out with his hand up.

Ramirez, 31, is an old hand who has fought for world titles and has faced the likes of Isaac Cruz, Lee Selby, and Leduan Barthelemy. The Mexican is a southpaw, has experience, and wants a victory that will give him better opportunities shortly.

Both arrived in Las Vegas on Tuesday and are ready to participate in the week’s promotional activities. On Friday, they will step on the scales to make the 130-pound mark, and once they do, they will be ready for their bout.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.