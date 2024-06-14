Restraining order could prolong Deontay Wilder’s boxing career

Deontay Wilder could be set for a return to boxing despite doubts over his aged ability following his defeat to Zhilei Zhang.

“The Bronze Bomber” is currently under a cloud over his career and private life after his significant other, Telli Swift, filed a restraining order against him.

According to Swift, Wilder lashes out as he doesn’t take defeat well. The model says it happened after the Fury loss and told authorities she believed it would happen following the Zhang loss.

Therefore, those troubles could see Wilder attempt to leave boxing on his terms and take his mind off his current situation with Swift by fighting again.

If Wilder does get back in the ring, it would be going against advice from his mother.

Deborah Wilder told USA Today that she’d like her son to walk away.

“I texted him and said, ‘Son, we’re having a party for you. You gave us the best boxing in the USA when boxing was dead. You’ve gotten older. You’ve run your course in your journey. It’s time to celebrate. Enjoy your life now. Teach other young men how to become a champion.’

However, father Gary wants Deontay to find another trainer and resurrect his failing tenure in the sport.

“You need somebody you’re going to respect,” Gary Wilder also told USA Today. “You don’t need a buddy to train you,” on his current partnership with former heavyweight opponent Malik Scott. “It’s not too late for [my son]. I believe he got several good years left.”

Regarding Scott’s training style, Gary added, “Deontay’s always been a slugger. Now Malik’s trying to train him to be a boxer. If you look at it, you’ll see that Deontay is uncomfortable where he is. As long as he tries to be a boxer, he’s not going to win. That’s the bottom line.”

If he does decide to prolong his career, Wilder has to retreat as far as the caliber of opponents is concerned. Losses to Joseph Parker and Zhang don’t adhere to a top-division superstar.

Like Anthony Joshua, Wilder must be active and face less opposition to regain confidence when he went through a bad patch.

A three-fight plan, possibly under another promoter, could revitalize Wilder enough to reignite a future fight with AJ. The only concern is the former WBC champion’s mindset.

