Floyd Mayweather replaces CEO amid Gervonta Davis animosity

Floyd Mayweather announced a decision to replace Leonard Ellerbe the day after World Boxing News pointed out a noticeable alteration.

As reported on Thursday, Ellerbe’s name appeared on the Premier Boxing Champions promotional release without any Mayweather attachment. The move came shortly after Gervonta Davis severed all ties with Mayweather and his brand.

However, it seems Ellerbe chose his side by sticking with Davis for his Frank Martin fight week. It took Mayweather just over a day to announce his decision following the final press conference where Ellerbe was classed as simply a ‘famed promoter’ as he discussed the Davis vs Martin fight on the dais.

Mayweather has appointed former Golden Boy Promotions advisor Richard Schaeffer as his new CEO. “Money” also plans to move his HQ from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

The five-weight world champion said, “Mayweather Promotions would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Leonard Ellerbe for his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication over the years. Leonard has been an integral part of our team, contributing to numerous business endeavors that have played a pivotal role in the success of Mayweather Promotions.

“After years of hard work and dedication, Leonard has made the heartfelt decision to step down as CEO to spend more time with his family and loved ones. We have the utmost respect for his decision and are incredibly grateful for his leadership, which has helped shape Mayweather Promotions into the thriving organization it is today.

“As we move forward, we are excited to announce that Mayweather Promotions will be joining forces with Richard Schaefer, a highly sought-after finance expert and a phenomenal founder in the world of promotional boxing, with over forty years of experience combined. Together, we will expand our presence by establishing Mayweather Headquarters in Los Angeles. Our goal is to elevate Mayweather Promotions to global success, supporting fighters worldwide and assisting them in making rewarding business decisions that will benefit them well beyond their boxing careers.

“We look forward to this new chapter and the continued global success of Mayweather Promotions.”

Schaeffer brings a wealth of experience to the job, which seems to be considerably underwhelming due to the number of fighters who have recently left Mayweather Promotions. The latest is J’hon Ingram, who campaigned to leave due to inactivity. Ingram follows Davis, who left under a cloud after several social media exchanges.

Furthermore, the Swiss lawyer’s first job as Mayweather’s CEO will be to increase the stable and fight night output.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.