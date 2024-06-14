Floyd Mayweather claims Gervonta Davis fight is ‘canceled’ again

Floyd Mayweather says the Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin fight won’t happen again as ongoing tensions continue.

Hours after replacing long-time right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe with Richard Schaefer at Mayweather Promotions, Mayweather claimed Davis vs Martin was off through his Instagram Story. The animosity between the former world champion and current Pay Per View star Davis shows no signs of easing anytime soon.

It’s the second time Mayweather has claimed the event was off as mud-slinging over both sides of the fence escalates. The last time, a few weeks ago, Davis threatened Mayweather with physical violence.

“He’s out here scamming people again,” while sharing a WBN story of Mayweather stating the fight was off a few weeks ago. He added: “Taking money from people again,” referring to plans to fight in Mexico on August 24.

Davis added: “He’s one of the greats, though. He made a billion dollars from the sport. Where did the money go, Floyd? He said it was canceled, and it’s not true. Keep talking, and I’ll pull up to your house now and lay hands on you.”

Mayweather and Davis used to have a bond like no other fighter and promoter. However, once the situation spiraled downward, the pair resorted to sabotaging each other.

There’s no word from Premier Boxing Champions on the fight facing danger. Several media attending the event, including WBN’s Alan Dawson, are not corroborating Floyd’s outlandish claims.

“Tank” Davis headlines the MGM Grand Garden Arena against Frank “The Ghost” Martin for the WBA lightweight on Saturday night. The PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video represents the 100th championship fight night to take place at the famous Las Vegas venue.

David Benavidez makes his light heavyweight debut against former WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk in the co-feature. They collide with the WBC interim title on the line.

