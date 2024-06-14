Danny Garcia finalizes debut promotional card on June 15

Two-Division World Champion Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia and his newly launched Swift Promotions has finalized details for an action packed 12-bout professional boxing event this Saturday, June 15 at the famed Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Remaining tickets for Tale of Garcia / The Grind Season 1 starting at $65 can be purchased at Ticketmaster and will also be available at the door on the event. The Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Doors will open on the night of the event at 6:00 p.m. ET with the first bell at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fighting in the eight-round main event, popular undefeated heavyweight Sonny ‘The Bronco’ Conto, (12-0, 9 KOs), of Philadelphia, PA battles Quintin Sumpter, (7-2, 4 KOs), of Pittsfield, MA. The hard-hitting Conto kicks off his 2024 campaign following a six-round shutout decision over Detrailous Webster on November 10, 2023. A winner of two of his last three, Sumpter hits the ring after a unanimous victory over Zach Calmus on March 23, 2024.

In a special feature attraction, international amateur standout Johnny ‘Different Breed’ Rivera V, (1-0), of Philadelphia will fight professionally for the second time against Teon ‘Trouble Man’ McGee, (1-0, 1 KO), of Orlando, FL. in a four-round super lightweight bout. Rivera, a 19-time national amateur champion is a veteran of 290 amateur fights. He made his professional debut with a first-round knockout of DeAndre Menser on April 27, 2024. McGee stopped Shaquan Wager in the second round on January 20, 2024.

Top super bantamweight prospect Miguel Roman, (4-0, 1 KO), of Philadelphia looks to stay perfect in a scheduled four rounder against Joseph Elzey, (1-0, 1 KO). Fighting again at Boardwalk Hall, the all-action attraction hits the ring following a third-round stoppage of Hector Becerra on January 13, 2024.

Undefeated cruiserweight prospect Stanley Johnson, (3-0, 2 KOs), of Houston, TX will battle Raphael Carolina, (2-4-2, 1 KO), of Wendell, North Carolina. Johnson returns to action off a first-round knockout of Isaac Gleason on January 20, 2024.

Highly regarded female newcomer Florencia Pajares Brito of Las Vegas, NV and Uruguay will make her professional debut in a four round super bantamweight bout against the also debuting Deirdre Rhodes of St Louis, MO.

Undefeated super lightweight Tyhler ‘The Black Mamba’ Williams, (8-0, 5 KOs), of Philadelphia, PA will put his undefeated record on the line against Michael Crain, (5-7-2, 1 KO), of Smyrna, DE in a scheduled four rounder.

Fighting in the welterweight division over four rounds, Jason ‘The Don’ Moreno, (1-0, 1 KO), of Iselin, New Jersey, faces pro debuting Lucien ‘The Chosen One’ Hannah of Kingston, New York.

In a four round light heavyweight bout, Tyler ‘The Ghost’ VanOrden, (1-0), of Elizabeth, New Jersey, battles southpaw Eric Hayes, (0-2), of Detroit, MI.

Philadelphia’s Billy Briscoe Jr., (3-1-1, 3 KOs), clashes with Kijonti Davis, (1-4-1, 1 KO), in a four-round middleweight bout.

Heavyweight Terrick Maven, (0-2), of Vineland, NJ looks for his first victory in a scheduled four rounder against the pro debuting Bruce Seldon Jr., son of the former WBA Heavyweight World Champion.

Featherweight Aanjhrue ‘The Goat’ Williams of Philadelphia, PA will make his pro debut against Jeremiah Brackett, (0-2), over four rounds.

Rounding out the event in a super lightweight four rounder, Joel Flores, (3-0-2, 1 KO), of Passaic, New Jersey faces Tyree Arnold, (1-6), of Philadelphia, PA.