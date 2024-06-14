Chelli vs Simpson set for Aug 3 at Oakwell Stadium

Battle lines are being drawn as Zak Chelli goes deep into enemy territory to defend his British and Commonwealth Super Middleweight Titles against his unbeaten mandatory challenger Callum Simpson on Saturday, August 3rd at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, presented by BOXXER live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

26-year-old Londoner Chelli (15-2-1, 7 KOs) will be making the first defence of the British and Commonwealth Titles he claimed with a unanimous points win over Jack Cullen at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in January.

Having earned the crown as the best in Britain, the Fulham fighter will be looking to solidify his position at the top of a highly competitive domestic division when he makes the long journey north to South Yorkshire where he will take on Barnsley bruiser Simpson (14-0, 10 KOs) in the challenger’s hometown.

Undefeated in the professional ranks, 27-year-old Simpson has earned his shot at Chelli’s belts with a series of impressive performances, most recently scoring a fourth-round knockout win over Tanzania’s Dulla Mbabe at The O2 Arena in May to remain on course for his mandatory challenge.

Simpson is predicting another knockout performance when he challenges for British and Commonwealth glory in front of his fans at Oakwell Stadium, the home of his beloved Barnsley F.C.

Zak Chelli said: “Winning the British and Commonwealth Titles was the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. This is just the beginning for me. Simpson is too scared to challenge me for my titles in London so I’ll show him what a real fighter is and fight him on his home turf. On August 3rd, my hand will be raised and the belts will remain round my waist.”

Callum Simpson said: “It’s a dream come true to fight in front of my home fans in Barnsley. I’m going to win the British and Commonwealth Titles in style. Expect a knockout. This is the fight I’ve been asking for. It’s a chance to prove myself and make my hometown proud. I need everyone in Barnsley and beyond to get behind me and really make Oakwell a fortress.”

BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “We’re delighted to be working with Barnsley F.C to bring an unmissable night of championship boxing to Oakwell Stadium on Saturday, August 3rd with British and Commonwealth Champion Zak Chelli defending his belts against local star Callum Simpson. From winning the Ultimate BOXXER tournament to claiming impressive wins over Germaine Brown, Anthony Sims Jr and Jack Cullen, Zak Chelli has proven himself as a top operator and will be coming to Barnsley full of confidence. Callum Simpson is the latest star to emerge from Yorkshire, which has a rich history of producing boxing champions. He will have the backing of the Barnsley faithful as he fights at his home stadium. Expect fireworks as the two fighters go toe-to-toe at Oakwell.”

Barnsley F.C. Chief Executive Jon Flatman said: “Barnsley FC are proud to host Callum Simpson and fulfil his lifelong ambition to fight at Oakwell. The stadium has to always be at the centre of what the community wants and needs; We know the people in this town want to see Callum claim the British title at this iconic venue. We believe the ticket prices represent good value for money for 8 hours entertainment and we are excited to see the people of Barnsley turn out in force. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the council, the safety authorities and our board for their support throughout the process of making this fight a possibility. Callum has the full support of the club behind him and we know this fight will put the town, the club and the people of Barnsley firmly on the map. We are a place of possibilities and we want everyone to have the opportunity to fulfil their dreams.”

Battle Lines: Chelli vs Simpson will kick-off the 2024/25 season for Barnsley F.C. with local star Simpson challenging Londoner Chelli for his British and Commonwealth Titles at Oakwell Stadium on Saturday, August 3rd, one week before the new season begins.