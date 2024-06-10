Mike Tyson warned he could still be pulled from Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson can still be pulled from a fight with Jake Paul at any moment if the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is not fully satisfied.

TDLR Head of Communications Tela Mange informed World Boxing News that Tyson is still under observation and will be until the first bell rings on November 15. The TDLR confirmed to WBN that they have approved the new date for Paul vs Tyson. However, this doesn’t mean the heavyweight boxing legend will be able to trade blows with Paul if a problem crops up between now and fight night.

Tyson delayed the Netflix event for three months after a stomach ulcer flare-up, which WBN has outlined can be a serious health problem. Considering this, Tyson is tentatively licensed to face Paul but with many stipulations attached.

“They [Most Valuable Promotions, Paul’s team] have requested November 15, and we have approved that date,” Mange exclusively told World Boxing News. “At this point, the fight remains an eight-round contest over two-minute rounds with 14-ounce gloves.”

Asked about Tyson’s health and the potential for the TDLR to pull the New Yorker from the headliner, Mange replied: “As I think I’ve said before, the Department will stay informed about the health of the combatants and will obtain more information if needed to protect their health and safety.

“In addition to pre-licensing medical screening, TDLR’s ringside physicians also conduct pre-fight physicals before the event. TDLR rules state that licensure does not automatically authorize an individual to participate in an event if their health or safety could be compromised.”

As WBN first reported, if one further problem arises with Tyson’s stomach ailment, the TDLR will call the fight off permanently. For now, Tyson is on eggshells with his license approval and still has to convince the TDLR that he can compete with a 27-year-old opponent.

By then, Tyson will be well into his 59th year as he turned 58 later this month.

As always, Mike Tyson talks a good game, though. He was back on social media firing a warning at Paul to stir fan interest.

“Different date, same fate. I’m going to knock out Jake Paul,” Tyson said in a threatening social media video.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ plans to return to the gym soon.

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best-rescheduled date for all parties.

“While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. Watch this in person on Friday, November 15, at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix.”

