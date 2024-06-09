Drunk, helmeted Ryan Garcia arrested for $15k hotel rampage

Police arrested Ryan Garcia for causing $15,000 worth of damage to a hotel room while intoxicated in Beverly Hills.

The super lightweight star got marched out by police outside the Waldorf Astoria, where he’d been holed up, reportedly drinking and making wild accusations on social media.

A Beverly Hills Police Department watch commander confirmed Garcia was arrested at 5.45 pm local time after he went on a rampage inside his room and out in the hallway. Garcia was wearing a helmet at the time for what could have been his own protection.

Garcia’s attorney, Darin Chavez, told TMZ, “[Ryan Garcia] was taken by the BHPD to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment and to our knowledge, may be charged with public intoxication.”

It’s the second time in a week that law enforcement has visited Garcia at the hotel. Police did a welfare check previously at the request of a family member. Reports suggested Garcia became unhappy when the hotel stopped him from drinking any further alcohol.

Helmeted and intoxicated Ryan Garcia is led away by police after allegedly causing $15,000 worth of damage to his hotel room and the hallway of the Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria Hotel. Prior to his arrest, Garcia had posted a series of wild tweets, including accusing one of his… pic.twitter.com/eJCdxzbWKd — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) June 9, 2024

The Golden Boy star is on a rollercoaster ride after his behavior from February onwards caused considerable alarm. During the build-up to his victory over Devin Haney, Garcia acted strangely via his accounts and in public. He later assured fans he staged a false demeanor to hoodwink his opponent and the media.

After winning the fight on April 20, Garcia said he planned everything. However, his behavior continued. The situation took a further turn due to two failed drug tests, which remain ongoing. They could see Garcia banned from boxing for up to four years.

Garcia has since claimed he wasn’t paid his total amount for the fight. Haney alleges the same.

