Callum Walsh moves to 11-0 with impressive second round KO

The Fastest Rising Star in Boxing, ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (11-0, 9 KOs), of Cork, Ireland, continued his reign on Friday night with a dominant knockout performance against Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz (14-6), 14 KOs), defending his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title at the Chumash Casino Resort and broadcast globally on UFC Fight Pass.

Using a multitude of battering combinations to the head and power, the hard-hitting 23-year-old Walsh was aggressive from the opening bell, dropping Ortiz towards the end of the first round. With the sold-out crowd on their feet at the famed venue cheering him on, Walsh continued the attack against Ortiz. Scoring two more knockdowns in the second stanza, the Freddie Roach trained southpaw earned the stoppage at the 1:50 mark by referee Jack Reiss in the scheduled ten-rounder.

Said the victorious Walsh, “I knew he was a big puncher but I am also. I come to fight and give the fans what they want. I’m ready for anyone, I’ve never turned down an opponent that’s been suggested. I’m making improvements every day in the gym with Freddie. We spared a lot of tough rounds in the gym to prepare for this fight.”

“I’m ranked in the top ten now and want to move up in the rankings.” Walsh is ranked #10 by the WBC and #11 by the IBF. Asked about what’s next he stated, “Ireland, I’m coming home!”

Said promoter Tom Loeffler of 360 Promotions, “The energy in the sold-out Chumash Showroom was tremendous. The fans loved the show and Callum Walsh looked as sharp as I’ve seen him. He put a stamp on being the fastest rising star in boxing after headlining Madison Square Garden in his last two fights.”

Featured in the eight-round flyweight co-main event, Daniel ‘Chucky’ Barrera, (7-0-1, 4 KOs), shined in a hard-fought unanimous decision over Southern California arch-rival Christian Robles, (8-3, 3 KOs). With a huge crowd of supporters in attendance, the 22-year-old all-action Barrera utilized multiple punch combinations throughout the first half of the fight to offset Robles’ aggressiveness.

An accidental clash of heads in the fifth round caused a cut over Barrera’s left eye in the fifth round. However, Barrera valiantly fought on and continued his winning ways over the final three rounds in his first eight rounder. Scores at the end of the battle were 79-73, 77-75 twice.

Said Barrera after the fight, “My training with my coach in the gym prepares for this type of adversity and dealing with a cut. I had great preparation for this fight, I’ve known Robles for years and knew I’d have to be at my best.”

“Thanks very much to all my supporters here tonight and those watching on UFC Fight Pass. This was my third fight this year and I want to stay active so as soon as my team calls with my next fight date I’ll be ready.”

Fighting in a six-round junior middleweight clash, Jorge Maravillo, (10-0, 8 KOs), of Salinas, CA won a six-round unanimous decision over Jose Manuel Gomez, (4-5-1, 4 KOs), of Livermore, CA.

In a fight that featured excellent two-way action, both fights aggressively landed throughout the first half of the fight with the fans cheering on the crowd-pleasing fight. Maravillo pulled ahead in the second half of the fight, taking control with left hooks to the head and body.

Scores at the end of the bout were 60-54, 60-54 and 59-55.

Women’s minimumweight Guadalupe ‘The Baby-Faced Assassin’ Medina, (7-0, 2 KOs), of Maywood, CA stayed perfect with a six-round decision over Ashley Felix, (4-3-1, 1 KO), of Tijuana, Mexico. Medina showed her vast skill set throughout the fight against Felix who fought through a bad cut on her forehead. Scores at the end of the fight for the two female warriors were 58-56 twice and 60-54.

Opening the show, Alexander ‘The Alley Cat’ Gueche, (4-0, 4 KOs), of Long Beach, CA scored a first-round stoppage of Jonathan Almacen, (7-10-3, 2 KOs), of Manila, Philippines, in a four-round bantamweight fight. Time was 2:59 of the opening stanza following two knockdowns.