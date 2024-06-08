WBA adds third heavyweight champ, Michael Hunter wins gold

Michael Hunter became the third WBA heavyweight champion under the organization’s banner following a win over shot-shy Cassius Chaney.

Hunter dominated the fight as Chaney was in survival mode the entire contest and hardly threw any punches in each round. With the victory, Hunter takes the WBA Gold title, adding to the WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk and regular champion Mahmoud Charr.

‘The Bounty’ improves to 22-1-2, 15 KOs, while Chaney drops to 23-2, 16 KOs. The scorecards read 97-93 and 96-9 twice for Hunter, but they should have been far more comprehensive.

Discussing his win, Hunter said, “I was so happy to be back in there. I didn’t try to stop him. It’s hard to stop a man with two gloves while trying to survive.

“We’re going back to the drawing board and see what I can improve. My team is happy, and I’m happy about the win. I did my job.

“Fighting is just the show part. I see myself improving in camp. It was frustrating that he wasn’t throwing anything.

“Usually, we try to make our opponents fall into traps. I’m a smaller heavyweight. I did hurt him a few times, though.”

On his next target, Hunter added, “I would love to fight Oleksandr Usyk again at any weight. I’d fight him at any weight right now, even lightweight.

“It’s always been my dream to fight simultaneously as a cruiserweight and a heavyweight. So the fact that Usyk is thinking about fighting in cruiserweight again is great.”

Broner vs Cobbs undercard results:

WBA CONTINENTAL USA MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE BOUT – 10 ROUNDS

Ian Green (19-2, 12 KOs) vs. Roy Barringer (10-5, 6 KOs)

Result: Green wins via unanimous decision

Scorecards: 96-94, 97-93, 96-94 Green

WBC INTERNATIONAL/FECARBOX LIGHTWEIGHT UNIFICATION BOUT – 10 ROUNDS

Antonio Perez (10-5, 5 KOs) vs. Antonio Williams (16-1-1, 7 KOs)

Result: Perez wins via unanimous decision

Scorecards: 99-90, 99-90, 99-90 Perez

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT ATTRACTION – 6 ROUNDS

De Von Williams (5-0, 5 KOs) vs. Travis Floyd (1-9-2)

Result: Williams wins by TKO at 2:33 of round three

Scorecards: 30-25, 30-25, 30-25 Williams

MIDDLEWEIGHT ATTRACTION – 10 ROUNDS

Yoenlis Hernandez (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. Alejandro Barrera (28-8, 17 KOs)

Result: Hernandez wins by TKO at 2:59 of round seven

LIGHTWEIGHT ATTRACTION – 10 ROUNDS

Yosdiel Napoles (5-0, 5 KOs) vs. Wister Garcia (20-4, 13 KOs)

Result: Napoles wins by KO at 1:48 of round one

CRUISERWEIGHT ATTRACTION – 10 ROUNDS

Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) vs. Alan Campa (19-10, 13 KOs)

Result: Dorticos wins by KO at 1:00 of round one

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT ATTRACTION – 10 ROUNDS

Kallia Kourouni (17-4-1, 7 KOs) vs. Edith Soledad Mattysse (19-16-1, 2 KOs)

Result: Mattysse wins by TKO at:48 of round three

Scorecards: 20-17, 20-17, 19-18 Mattysse

MIDDLEWEIGHT ATTRACTION – 4 ROUNDS

Alexander Hernandez (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Ariel Vasquez (15-41-3, 9 KOs)

Result: Hernandez wins via unanimous decision

Scorecards: 39-36, 40-35, 40-35 Hernandez

WELTERWEIGHT ATTRACTION – 4 ROUNDS

Monstaser Aboughaly (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Dakota Highpine (1-4)

Result: Aboughaly wins by KO at 2:40 of round one

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.