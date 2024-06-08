Oscar Collazo survives early scare, defends WBO title via UD

In his third, successful title defense of the WBO Minimumweight World Championship Belt, undefeated champion Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs) of Villaba, Puerto Rico defeated Managua, Nicaragua’s Gerardo Zapata (14-2-1).

The two pugilists exchanged fire, Zapata landing a powerful right that destabilized Collazo in the second round. Collazo quickly recovered, taking back control of the match and won the fight unanimously with scores of 117-110, 119-109, and 119-109. The special Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN event was part of the International Hall of Fame Induction Weekend live from Turning Stone Resort Casino. Co-promoted with Miguel Cotto Promotions, the event was broadcast around the world on DAZN.

“He hit me with a good shot. It landed well. He had a lot of power to him,” said Oscar Collazo. “We boxed intelligently and enacted our plan. Champions are able to stay strong and get stronger with adversity. You get knocked down, you wobble, and you get back up stronger and more intelligent. I showed that tonight. I want any champion next.”

In the co-main event, Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s Eric Tudor (11-1, 7 KOs) knocked out Atlanta, Georgia’s Roddricus Livsey (12-3-1, 9 KOs) in the first round of their 10-round welterweight match up. Tudor was on the offensive from the opening bell, landing a hard hook to Livsey’s ribs that sent him rolling on the mat at 2:19.

Also on the DAZN Broadcast, Mykquan “Marvelous” Williams (21-0-2, 9 KOs) of East Hartford, Connecticut defeated Willmank Canonico-Brito (12-6-2, 10 KOs) of Caracas, Venezuela via third-round knockout. Scheduled as an eight-round welterweight fight, Williams and Canonico-Brito had an action-packed back and forth, each taking turns tasting each other’s punches until Williams landed a power-packed right hand straight to Canonico’s head that ended the fight as a knockout at 2:13.

In one of the more dramatic technical knockout wins of the night, David “Dynamite” Stevens (14-1, 10 KOs) defeated Buenos Aires, Argentina’s Sergio “Checho” Lopez (14-6, 10 KOs) in the first round. After the opening bell Lopez hurt Stevens and was close to stopping him until Stevens pulled a Hail Mary-punch with a right hook to Lopez’ head that sent the Argentinian to the floor. Lopez recovered only to be hit with the same right hand and hit the mat for the second and final time. The referee waved the fight off at 2:13 of the first round in a fight scheduled for eight-rounds of super middleweight action.

Opening the DAZN Broadcast with a technical knockout victory, the undefeated Yair “Manotas” Gallardo-Lozano (8-0, 7 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico, stopped Arecibo, Puerto Rico’s Michael “Hitman” Ruiz (7-3, 5 KOs) in the second round of their scheduled six-round light heavyweight bout. Gallardo-Lozano was in the middle of delivering a handful of grenade punches when the referee waved the fight off at 1:18 when Ruiz could no longer fight back against the aggressive Mexican fighter.

In the preliminary bouts, local star from Liverpool, New York, Bryce Mills (16-1, 5 KOs) improved his resume with a unanimous decision victory over tough challenger Jose Marruffo (14-14-2, 2 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona. Scheduled for six-rounds of welterweight action, Mills adjusted to Marruffo’s aggressive pace, and was able to display his solid defensive and offensive skills, winning the judges favor with scores of 60-54, 59-55, and 60-54.

Opening the fight night, Sasha Tudor (1-0-1, 1 KO) warmed up the crowd with his first-ever, first-round technical knockout victory against Manuel Moreira (1-6) of Sheridan, Wyoming. Scheduled as a four-round super welterweight fight, Tudor sent Moreira to the mat the first half of the round and finished business at 1:10 where the referee waved the fight off due to the punishment being inflicted by the younger sibling of Eric Tudor.