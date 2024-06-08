Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul ticket prices massively rise for new date

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul ticket prices increased massively once the controversial fight got rescheduled for November 15.

Before the initial July 20 date was pushed back, Tyson vs Paul tickets had fallen as low as $129 as demand wasn’t as anticipated by organizers. However, with five months now remaining, Game Time reports a massive rise to World Boxing News.

They exclusively told WBN, “With Mike Tyson now taking on Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in November, Gametime [Gametime.co], the leading app/site for last-minute tickets, has released updated ticket price details for the highly-anticipated boxing match.

“Currently, the lowest-cost/get-in tickets are available for $420 each [including taxes and fees]. The day before the fight was delayed, the lowest-priced seats were $129.

“Meanwhile, top tickets to the fight are now $9,927, up from $5,522 the day before the bout was postponed. All seats can be seen at: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Tickets on Gametime.”

Tyson will be 58 and change when the fight gets underway, a gap of four months from the first date. After watching Adrien Broner lose on Friday night, former world champion Sergio Mora sees this as a telling factor.

“If Broner looked shot at 34, just imagine what Tyson’s gonna look like at 58!”

On Paul’s part in dragging Tyson from retirement and rescheduling the event, Mora added: “The dude is just aging out Tyson even more!”

Despite the doubters over the 31-year age difference, Tyson looks forward to the fight and believes he can take out the 27-year-old YouTuber.

“New date for Jake’s wake,” said Tyson on the fight heading to November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Paul said, “New date, same place, same fate.”

