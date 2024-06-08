Frank Martin expecting ‘dog fight’ with Gervonta Davis

Frank Martin [18-0, 12KOs] faces his toughest test on June 15 when he faces Gervonta Davis at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Martin challenges for the WBA lightweight title in the main event against a formidable opponent roundly considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

Davis [29-0, 27 KOs] is the favorite heading into the Premier Boxing Champions PPV. However, Martin has a plan to shock the world.

“I feel like this is one of those moments where all the hard work I put in is paying off. With all the work I’ve been putting in leading up to the fight and all the work I’ve put in over the years, this just feels like a life-changing moment. This is my time to come out on top,” said Martin at a recent workout in Las Vegas.

“I just need to be composed, be calm, and be who I am. But I can’t let any of the antics, crowd, or noise get in the way of me getting the victory. I feel like this is going to be a good fight. We all know what ‘Tank’ brings, but a lot of guys don’t know what I bring. They know a little bit of it, but they don’t know my full arsenal.

“We know ‘Tank’ is explosive and fast. He’s got it all, but on fight night, the world will see that I’ve got it all, too. So it’s going to be two dogs in there locking up like pitbulls. The best man will win that night.

“I believe in myself, even if the world is against me. But I know the work that I put in. I feel like I was born to do this. I feel it in my body. It’s just time for me to show up and show out. I expect Gervonta to come out and put his best foot forward.

“He’s going to be him. I know he’s all the way locked in for me. I know he felt the energy from me, and he knows I’m coming to win.”

Davis vs Martin undercard and info

Also on the card, Alberto Puello duels fellow unbeaten Gary Antuanne Russell in a super lightweight clash. Meanwhile, Carlos Adames defends his WBC middleweight title against US Olympian Terrell Gausha in the pay-per-view opener at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PPT

In the co-main event, undefeated two-time world champion David “El Monstro” Benavídez will make his 175-pound debut against former light heavyweight world champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk in a matchup for the WBC interim light heavyweight title.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and are available through www.axs.com. GTD Promotions, Sampson Boxing, TGB Promotions, and Man Down Promotions promote the event.

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans can continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com. UK fans can also purchase a PBC Pay Per View event for the first time on Prime Video.

