Floyd Mayweather releases ‘Pretty Boy’ after ‘freedom’ campaign

Floyd Mayweather has released J’hon Ingram following a campaign by the undefeated prospect to grant him his freedom.

The boxing legend agreed to allow Ingram out of his contract after the ‘Pretty Boy’ went public with his frustrations at not being active enough.

Ingram started a ‘Free J’hon’ movement on social media that seems to have worked, given a recent update by the lightweight star.

He said, “To all my supporters, the boxing community, and the media, I am happy to announce my official separation from Mayweather Promotions.

“I have nothing but love and respect for Floyd and the whole MP/TMT Family. Floyd helped me start my professional boxing career and I’m appreciative of his guidance.

“I would like to express all my thanks and gratitude to every single person and boxing platforms who supported me through this process and helped me by allowing me to speak and voice my opinions and concerns.

“All I want to do is fight and show you all my talent because I am Mr. Really Like That! – J’Hon “Pretty Boy” Ingram.”

Having only fought once since 2022 in a fight he arranged for himself, Ingram plans to hit the ground running with new representation. Due to his obvious talent, there won’t be a lack of interest in the boxer labeled ‘The Next Floyd Mayweather.’

Fans are already urging Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to sign the 23-year-old from North Carolina after recently announcing Jalil Hackett‘s capture.

“Free J’hon worked. Put pen to paper with Eddie, and he’ll have you boxing globally, month after month. World level in no time,” urged one commenter.

Curmel Moton, who also has a similar moniker, remains under the Mayweather banner.

