Adrien Broner picks up tooth after knockdown, loses on points

Adrien Broner suffered an embarrassing loss on Friday night and had to pick up his tooth following a Blair Cobbs knockdown.

Fighting at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, Broner made his second appearance in a year and a half under promoter Don King. Despite pre-fight promises of domination and a serious threat to Cobbs, Broner had no answer – mainly due to inactivity.

Broner hit the canvas early on and looked down, spotting his tooth. He picked it up and tried to hand it to the referee before losing on points. After that, the old Adrien Broner failed to make an appearance.

Cobbs kept his nose in front and took the fight on the scorecards. Judges returned with 97-91 and 96-93 twice at the end of the contest.

With the defeat, Broner dropped to 35-5-1, 24 KOs, as Cobbs improved to 17-1-1, 10 KOs. Broner’s second round flooring is the writing on the wall to the Cincinnati native’s continued efforts to land a big payday. Cobbs is now in a position to take that spot.

In his interview, Cobbs said, “It wasn’t easy. Even after I tracked him on that special shot that hurt him, he got up, was resilient, and kept pressing forward. He even got a couple of good shots in. He got me with that right hand one time. Not too many times he landed, but he landed very well when he did. But Blair “The Flair” prevails. I stay consistent on pressure with high, low, high, low. I make myself as unpredictable as possible.”

Discussing his next move, Cobbs added, “I saw something on Instagram. Ryan Garcia was rooting for “AB,” Which was hurtful because I thought we were boys. But get your girl out of DMs. It’s my time. It’s Blair “The Flair” Cobbs, the most exciting boxing man and the People’s Champion. Woo!”

Heavyweight contender Michael Hunter pushed to 22-1-2, 15 KOs on the undercard by defeating a shot-shy Cassius Chaney. In a back-and-forth brawl, Ian Green defended his WBA Continental USA Middleweight Title against Toledo, OH’s Roy Barringer. Meanwhile, Antonio Perez remained undefeated as he unanimously beat Antonio Williams. Finally, De Von Williams made it five stoppages from five by taking out Travis Floyd.

