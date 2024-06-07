Ryan Garcia gets police visit as WBC investigates test results

Ryan Garcia had a visit from police at his suite inside the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills after having his alcohol supply cut off, according to TMZ.

The Golden Boy star allegedly enjoyed a drinking session before the hotel and police performed a welfare check upon the request of a Garcia family member. Garcia later looked disheveled when out walking with brother Sean.

Meanwhile, the World Boxing Council is looking into Garcia’s two failed test results to see if the substance in question, ostarine, is susceptible to contamination failures.

Garcia believes two adverse findings were due to supplements containing ostarine despite being unable to supply unopened bottles for testing. So far, Garcia’s legal team has pointed to hair follicles being clean and two supplements being contaminated in their bid to clear his name.

Speaking after they requested further evidence, the WBC stated: “As it has been widely publicized around the world, the contents of Ryan Garcia’s “A” and “B” sample containers collected on April 19 and April 20, 2024, yielded adverse analytical findings for Ostarine. Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator [“SARM”]. Ostarine and all SARMs are banned substances at all times under the WBC Clean Boxing Program.

“Upon receiving the notification of the Adverse Findings, the WBC immediately started its Results Management Process under the governing WBC CBP’s Testing and Results Management Guidelines. Under that process, the WBC notified Mr. Garcia of the adverse findings and provided him with information about his right to witness the opening of the “B” sample container and to have the contents of the “B” sample container tested. The “B” sample containers’ contents also yielded adverse analytical findings for Ostarine.

“In addition, the WBC’s Result Management Unit’s notification to Mr. Garcia requested available information and documents to assist the Unit’s determination of the circumstances leading or reasonably related to the adverse findings. The WBC Results Management Unit anticipates receiving the requested information toward the end of June. In the meantime, the WBC has continued to investigate the pharmacological characteristics of Ostarine, the details of the tests’ results that led to the adverse findings, and any other explanation that might relate to the adverse findings.

“The WBC will continue to provide updates on the process it is undertaking as additional information becomes available.”

Opponent Devin Haney’s lawyer, Patrick C. English, has since sent a lengthy letter to the New York State Athletic Commission requesting they reverse the April 20 loss.

