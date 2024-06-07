Adrien Broner names his P4P king and boxing’s top star

Former four-division world champion Adrien Broner named his pound-for-pound king and boxing’s stop star ahead of his return.

Broner fights Blair Cobbs for the WBC People’s Championship on Friday night. Ahead of the main event, “The Problem” aired his views on the P4P number and face of the sport.

“Terrance Crawford is the number one fighter in the world right now for me,” said Broner. “But if we’re talking who the main guy is in boxing? It’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Going to a “Tank” fight is not just going to a fight. It’s an event, and the whole world comes to see him. A lot of people want to see him lose, and a lot of people want to see him win.”

Broner added some advice to the youngsters: “My advice to the youngsters is to do what’s best for you. Make the decision that’s best for you because at the end of the day, when your career is done and over with, they will be looking for the next up-and-coming boxer.”

As the clock ticks to fight time, Cobbs spoke of his opponent.

“This one is going to be a very big attraction. Just in case you don’t know who I am, it’s the most exciting man in boxing, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs. The limousine riding, the jet flying, the kiss stealing, wheeling, dealing son of a gun. I’m having a hard time keeping these alligator boots down. We’re going to have a great time. I cannot wait to get my hands on Adrien Broner. He had a good run, but now it’s time for his demise.

“We are fighting for a great belt. A belt that’s only for you, the fans. It’s only for you, the people – the People’s Championship. We have a great night coming for you. Come Friday night, June 7, stars will align, and somehow, Adrien Broner will show up. We all know what’s going to happen. It’s an a**-whooping. Broner looked himself in the mirror and said “woo” three times and knocked himself out.”

Broner’s trainer, Kenny Ellis, added, “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do, and it will show on June 7. Cobbs is tough for the first half of the fight – wild and some hard shots. But we’re better skilled and have been in there with tougher guys. It shouldn’t be a problem.”

