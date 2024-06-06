WBA heavyweight mess deepens with THREE champions

World Boxing Association chiefs confirmed another title fight this week, meaning three separate titleholders remain in circulation.

After informing World Boxing News and fans that they would remove all statutes bar one in August 2023, the WBA has added two more.

Mahmoud Charr is the WBA regular champion, having won a court case with the WBA before ratifying secondary before a Gold ruler.

In clarification sent to WBN, the WBA said: “Michael Hunter and Cassius Chaney will step into the ring at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, to fight for the World Boxing Association [WBA] Gold heavyweight belt at the Don King Promotions event this Friday. Hunter vs Chaney will be the feature bout of the event and will pit two good heavyweights against each other in search of a victory that will allow them to win the important belt of the pioneer organization.”

When attempting to clarify why they added another title, the WBA said: “Hunter has not lost a fight since 2017, when he lost to Oleksandr Usyk at cruiserweight, and has been on a hot streak despite having shelved several fights along the way. The 35-year-old beat Ignacio Esparza in his last fight in March 2023 and is now back, looking to continue his streak.

“Chaney is 36 years old and has won his last two fights. His most recent fight was in November when he defeated Trevor Bryan, and now he will take on a new challenge in search of another win.

“Hunter has a record of 22 wins, one loss, two draws, and 16 knockouts, while Chaney has 23 wins, one loss, and 16 knockouts.”

It’s unclear whether the WBA will order the winner of Hunter vs Chaney to face Usyk or Charr, as the WBA’s stance on titles remains utterly devoid of clarity.

