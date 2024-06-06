Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul expected to be canceled permanently

Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul will likely hit the scrap heap following health issues with the former heavyweight champion, WBN understands.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” had to postpone a July 20 date following a stomach ulcer flare-up, leaving his YouTube opponent scouting for other options. Despite a promise to reschedule the fight on June 7, World Boxing News sought advice from medical experts on stomach issues and now believes Tyson’s competing is too dangerous.

One false punch in the wrong place, specifically the midriff, could be life-threatening for Tyson. As previously explained, the ulcer can rupture and pour stomach liquid into Tyson’s abdominal wall, causing significant damage that would require immediate surgery.

The fact that Tyson is 58 was already a massive factor in the fight facing staunch opposition. Now that the Netflix event faced a delay on medical grounds due to problems with a nearly sixty-year-old competitor, the writing is on the wall. Fans wanted Tyson pulled from the fight last month, even before the ulcer incident on a flight from Miami to Florida. But once Tyson needed attention from paramedics, it was clear the former heavyweight champion’s ailment was no joke.

The only question now is, ‘How long will Jake Paul prolong the announcement?’ – If he decides to go for another few weeks of publicity, there could be a new date tomorrow. However, even if that happens, the reaction to Paul fighting Tyson with a severe stomach problem won’t be a positive one. Paul got away with it before as Tyson was supposedly in great shape and free from any issues. But now that Tyson has a serious condition worsened by impact, it’s hard to see how the fight is viable.

Should Tyson be injured badly in the fight, the lawsuit from Mike Tyson’s family alone would cost more than the entire event. It doesn’t seem to be an exercise worth undertaking when a boxing legend‘s health is in the balance. Not to mention that boxing fans would never forgive Paul and that his career in the sport would effectively be over, pulling the plug looks to be the only real decision to make.

Reports that Paul will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. or Darren Till, both scheduled for the undercard, are now prominent on social media. It’s undoubtedly possible that Paul could announce a new opponent for July 20 and keep Tyson in the background if he’s ever cleared to fight.

Organizers will reveal more on Friday at the announcement but don’t hold your breath for Paul vs Tyson ever getting over the line.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.