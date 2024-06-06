Danny Jacobs faces Shane Mosley Jr. on Diaz vs Masvidal

Fanmio announced a star-studded co-main event for “LAST MAN STANDING: DIAZ VS. MASVIDAL” as two-time middleweight world champion and boxing star Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs returns to action to take on the exciting contender Shane Mosley Jr. in a 10-round super middleweight showdown on Saturday, July 6 in a Fanmio PPV from Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Headlined by the much anticipated pro boxing battle between combat sports superstars Nate Diaz and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal, the Fanmio PPV event will now boast this co-main event between star contenders looking to go through each other to make a statement on the big stage.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring and do what I love most,” said Jacobs. “I’ve been training and I feel rejuvenated and ready to make another run to the top. This is a great opportunity on a big platform as the co-main event to Diaz vs. Masvidal, and I’m coming to make the most of it. I’ve got a great opponent, but don’t blink, because I’m preparing to end this fight in style.”

“I am blessed and grateful for this opportunity,” said Mosley Jr.. “It means a lot to be fighting on such a big event and it’s even more motivating to be going up against a legend in the sport. I’m thankful to Golden Boy and my whole team for making this possible. Don’t miss this fight on July 6.”

“My son is a very hard worker, he’s a student of the game and I believe he’s going to win this fight on July 6,” said “Sugar” Shane Mosley, International Boxing Hall of Famer & Mosley Jr.’s father. “I’ll be working with him in training and he’s going to look spectacular. Fans won’t want to miss it.”

“When we were deciding on which fight to make for the co-main event to Diaz vs. Masvidal, we wanted a fight like Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr. that’s evenly matched with fighters the fans want to see,” said Fanmio CEO Solomon Engel. “Daniel is refreshed to make another run at a world championship and Shane is at a new peak in his career. We look forward to watching these guys go at it on July 6.”

These two matchups top a pay-per-view available now for pre-order at FANMIO.com for $79.99. Additional pay-per-view undercard matchups will be announced shortly.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now starting at only $55 (plus applicable fees and taxes) and are available through Ticketmaster. A limited number of VIP packages are available starting at $1,750. Packages, which include the best ringside seats, all-inclusive hospitality in Honda Center’s exclusive Impact Club, the opportunity to step into the ring after the fight, VIP access to the weigh-in and more.

Fanmio will present the event in association with Diaz’s Real Fight Inc. and Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing Promotions.

One of the most inspirational figures in this generation of champions, Jacobs (37-4, 30 KOs) completed his road from cancer survivor to world champion in 2014 when he stopped Jarrod Fletcher in the fifth round to capture the vacant WBA Middleweight Championship. From there, the Brooklyn-native would go on to reach the pinnacles of the sport, challenging middleweight greats Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. He became a world champion for the second time in 2018, as he edged out Sergiy Derevyanchenko to take home the IBF Middleweight World Championship in one of the year’s most memorable bouts. His resume includes a series of triumphs over former world champions including Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Sergio Mora twice, Caleb Truax, Ishe Smith and Peter Quillin, who Jacobs knocked out in round one of their all-Brooklyn showdown in December 2015.

The son of boxing Hall of Famer Shane Mosley, Mosley Jr. (21-4, 12 KOs) has established his own place in the sport and enters this fight on a four-bout winning streak, including KO triumphs in his last two outings. The 33-year-old Los Angeles area native now trains in Las Vegas and most recently scored stoppage victories over D’Mitrius Ballard last June and Joshua Conley in December. Mosley fought his way to the final round of the 2018 edition of The Contender series, dropping a decision to Brandon Adams in the finale. Mosley has never been stopped in his four defeats, with three of those losses coming narrowly via either split or majority decision.