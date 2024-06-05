Exclusive: Christian Mbilli talks Derevyanchenko and Canelo

Super middleweight contender, Christian Mbilli speaks to World Boxing News ahead of a step up in class on August 13.

Mbilli, 27-0 with 23 KOs, is ready for his toughest test, having accepted a battle with gatekeeper Sergiy Derevyanchenko in Quebec City. The 29-year-old aims to become the first man to stop the rugged Ukrainian in twenty contests. Known as ‘The Technician,’ Derevyanchenko has lost against top-draw opponents, including Jaime Munguia, Gennadiy Golovkin, and Jermall Charlo. None of them were able to take him out.

Faced with the task towards the end of the summer, Mbilli could make a statement if he becomes the first to render the judges obsolete.

The Cameroon-born Frenchman heads into the Derevyanchenko fight on the back of a stunning knockout over Briton Mark Heffron, who was taken out in just 40 seconds on May 25. WBN began the interview by asking Mbilli about the quickfire triumph.

“The win over Heffron was perfect. I didn’t suffer any damage, which means I can prepare for the next fight calmly,” Mbilli told World Boxing News. “But I think the fight against Derevyanchenko will likely last a long time and maybe even end in a decision. Who knows?

Asked about his plan to increase opposition before challenging for a championship, Mbilli replied, “I’m happy to have a better opponent for each fight because that’s how you progress, and that’s what allows me to get a little closer to my ultimate goal every time,” he pointed out. “I hope to fight for a world title soon after the fight against Derevyanchenko. I am a very competitive person, so I would like to box all the boxers in the top ten.”

The inevitable topic of Canelo Alvarez, which fans have been craving since the Heffron win, cropped up. However, Mbilli didn’t want to overlook his forthcoming foe and knows Canelo will be there if he can make it to 28-0.

“I’m very happy that the fans are asking for me to fight Canelo. I hope I’ll have this chance to challenge him and offer this fight to the boxing fans. I’m training like crazy, and I’m told that I’m very close to this fight. I hope to have it as soon as possible.”

Finally, urged to comment on the situation between Canelo and David Benavidez, Mbilli wouldn’t be drawn on what is turning out to be a fantasy match-up.

“What concerns Canelo and Benavidez should be asked to those main interested [parties]. I can not comment on who they fight,” concluded Mbilli.

Rated in the world’s top five at 168 pounds, ‘Solide’ is a breath of fresh air for the division. Canelo needs new challengers if he is to remain at super middleweight, with Mbilli becoming a massive option for 2025.

If Canelo vs. Terence Crawford fails to materialize, which seems to be the case, Mbilli facing Canelo on Cinco de Mayo next year will bring another undefeated challenge for the undisputed Mexican superstar.

