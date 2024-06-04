Zhilei Zhang felt the power, ‘Deontay Wilder can KO anyone!’

Deontay Wilder should continue his career after spending time with his family, says the man who knocked him out in Saudi Arabia.

Zhilei Zhang offered words of encouragement to Wilder after tasting the power of the former long-reigning WBC heavyweight champion. The Chinese giant told Wilder to dust himself down and return, stating the Alabama Slammer still had the devastation in his fists that put many opponents to the sword.

“Goodbye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It’s always been a pleasure fighting here,” began Zhang. “The world is watching the Kingdom becoming the center of boxing now.

“Thank you to my dance partner, Deontay Wilder. I always respect you as a man, a father, and a warrior. I felt your power Saturday night, the power that can knock anyone out clean.

“I’m happy we both came out of the ring healthy and safe. Go back to your family and enjoy your time. Boxing is great with the Bronze Bomber. Don’t write him off just yet.

“Thank you to my team. Thank you for working together for this historical event. Special thank you to Turki Alalshikh, the man who makes things happen. Can’t wait to get back in the ring again.”

Zhang is potentially a victory away from securing a world title shot. Reports state ‘Big Bang’ is looking to lure Joseph Parker, one of only two men to defeat him, back into the ring for a rematch. Parker is currently holding the interim WBO heavyweight championship, a prize that holds the key to a shot at the undisputed title held by Oleksandr Usyk. If Zhang can secure a second dance with Parker, he could position himself for a shot at the winner of Usyk vs Fury II after the current IBF rotation.

Regarding Wilder, the consensus is the 38-year-old has to make changes to his team if he is to fight again. The Tuscaloosa native has only had one victory on his record since 2019 and has looked out of sorts in every fight that’s passed the first round recently.

