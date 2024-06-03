WBO orders interim title purse bid for Buatsi vs Hutchinson

The World Boxing Organization has ordered Joshua Buatsi to face fellow British light heavyweight Willy Hutchinson for the interim title.

WBO chiefs made the decision following Hutchinson’s performance over Craig Richards in Saudi Arabia. The fact Anthony Yarde failed to respond to the previous order also came into the equation.

Buatsi vs Hutchinson will head to purse bids, with ten days to negotiate. The official WBO document obtained by World Boxing News partly reads: “On May 29, 2024, this Committee issued a purse bid order for the Buatsi/Yarde Interim Light Heavyweight Championship Contest. In our ruling, the Committee outlined specific provisions, most notably granting Anthony Yarde 72 hours upon issuance of the order to personally manifest in writing to the WBO as to whether he would participate in the interim championship.

“The foregoing condition stated that failure to comply thereto would result in this Committee determining that Anthony Yarde is uninterested, and therefore, unavailable to fight. Consequently, the WBO World Championship Committee would recommend his exclusion from the Light Heavyweight Ratings to the Ratings Committee in accordance with our rules and regulations.”

The WBO added: Having considered the facts mentioned herein and having evaluated the arguments raised by Boxxer and Queensberry on behalf of their respective fighters, having considered Anthony Yarde’s failure to comply with our order and his unavailability to proceed with the fight, and having considered Willy Hutchinson’s immediate availability confirmation through his promoter in addition to his recent win over another WBO world-rated contender in Craig Richards, this Committee at this moment determines that Willy Hutchinson is the best first available contender in the Light Heavyweight Division.

“Therefore, the parties herein are hereby ordered to commence negotiations for the Interim Light Heavyweight Championship according to the following terms and conditions:

The camps are granted ten days to negotiate and reach an agreement as ordered.

Failure to reach an accord within the period outlined herein will result in the Committee ordering purse bid proceedings pursuant to WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests. The minimum bid for the Light

Heavyweight Division is $300,000 [Three Hundred Thousand Dollars]. Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid proceedings at any time during the negotiation process.

Buatsi vs Hutchinson throws up an all-UK battle, which would see the winner earn a shot at the undisputed title once Bivol vs Beterbiev is completed on October 12.

