Jalil Hackett to face Peter Dobson on Jaron Ennis undercard

Jalil Hackett will face Peter Dobson in his Matchroom debut at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday July 13, live worldwide on DAZN.

Skye Nicolson is also making the maiden defense of her WBC World Featherweight title against Dyana Vargas as the undercard is announced for Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis’ homecoming IBF World Welterweight title defense against Cody Crowley.

Hackett (8-0 7 KOs) penned a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom at the end of May, and his first action with his new promoter pitches him in deep waters in just his ninth pro fight and meets Dobson over ten rounds for the WBA Continental North America Welterweight title.

Dobson (16-1 9 KOs) enters the fight having taken British star Conor Benn the distance in Las Vegas in February, and the New Yorker will be looking to bounce back from his first defeat by halting the progress of the hotly-tipped 21 year old tyro.

“I’m so happy to kick off my deal with Matchroom with such a big fight,” said Hackett. “Eddie and Matchroom have a plan for my development that I’m really excited by and that starts on July 13 against Dobson. He took Conor Benn the distance in a good fight, but I’m going to prove that I am ready for this step-up and much more.

“It’s also great to be on Boots’ card in Philadelphia. I’ve done great work with Boots already and I know that tickets for this show have been flying, so I can’t wait to showcase my skills in front of a big crowd, live on DAZN, and then watch Boots put on a show.”

“He’s a little boy and I’m going to beat his ass like his father used to,” said Dobson. “He’s trying to use me as a stepping-stone and he’s making a terrible mistake. There are levels to this and he’s nowhere near mine – he’s going to find that out in brutal fashion come July 13.”

Nicolson (10-0 1 KO) won her WBC crown at a canter in her first World title fight in February in Las Vegas, pitching a shut-out on two of the cards over Dane Sarah Mahfoud. For her first defense, the Australian fights in the States for the fifth time in the paid ranks and puts her belt on the line against Vargas (18-1 12 KOs), the Dominican who fights outside her homeland for the first time and in her maiden World title tilt.

“I’m excited to defend my WBC World title on this great card in Philadelphia,” said Nicolson. “Although it’s just my 11th fight, I truly believe I am the best Featherweight in the World.

“I want to find a way to capture the other belts, my dream is to become undisputed and I’m willing to take whatever challenges necessary to achieve that. I look forward to making a statement on July 13, live on DAZN.”

“Ever since I started boxing this was my dream to fight for a World title, it is a dream come true and I’m taking advantage of this opportunity,” said Vargas.

“I thank Matchroom for this chance and the champion better be ready because the beast from the Dominican Republic is coming for her.”

Khalil Coe will make the short journey from New Jersey to Philadelphia to fight for his first title, as he meets Manuel Gallegos over ten rounds for the USWBC Light-Heavyweight strap. Coe (8-0-1 6 KOs) has looked ferocious in his recent fights, ending his last four outings inside the distance, and will look to pick up his first belt against Mexican Gallegos (20-2-1 17 KOs) who moves up to 175lbs after taking on Super-Middleweight sensation Diego Pacheco last time out in Los Angeles in July.

“I am excited to be back in a big step-up fight against Gallegos on the ‘Boots’ Ennis undercard,” said Coe. “Philadelphia will almost be like hometown fight for me. It’s right down the turnpike so I expect a lot of my fans to show up and watch me dominate again and I’m looking for a highlight reel knockout.

“This is one step closer to me fighting for a World championship, which is my ultimate goal. I feel like I’m the next big star in the Light-Heavyweight division and I’ll be looking to prove that on July 13.”

“I’m anxious to fight again on a Matchroom show on a new division and for a title,” said Gallegos. “I feel stronger and won’t waste this opportunity, let’s go”

An all-Puerto Rican affair is also announced today for the WBA Continental Latin America Super-Featherweight title between Henry Lebron and Christopher Diaz. Lebron (19-0 10 KOs) has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom and will look to claim his first title against two-time World title challenger Diaz (28-4 18 KOs).

“I am very excited to be entering this new chapter of my career with Matchroom Boxing,” said Lebron. “I feel that Matchroom is going to provide me with the path towards challenging and winning my first world title as a Super-Featherweight.

“I want to thank Eddie Hearn and my manager Peter Kahn for working together to get this deal done. I can’t wait to enter the ring on July 13 in Philadelphia and making my debut on DAZN.”

“Facing an undefeated fighter and one of the best, or the best, prospects in Puerto Rico like Henry Lebron is the kind of challenge that brings passion and determination to my mind,” said Diaz.

“This fight is not just about getting a victory. It’s about representing Puerto Rico and proving that I belong among the best. I’m ready to give it my all in the ring and show the world that I’m built for moments like this. Puerto Rico vs. Puerto Rico, Let’s go!”

Elsewhere on the card, Philadelphia duo Christian Carto (22-1 15 KOs) and Boots Promotions’ Ismail Muhammad (4-0 3 KOs) fight over eight rounds at Super-Bantamweight and six rounds at Welterweight respectively, while there’s a pro debut for another Philly native, as Dennis Thompson steps through the ropes in the paid ranks for the first time over four rounds at Bantamweight, with all three fighters to be matched soon.