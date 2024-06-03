Exclusive: Sports Lawyer warns Ryan Garcia faces ‘lengthy ban’

A high-profile UK Sports Lawyer who acted for Amir Khan in a similar ostarine case believes Ryan Garcia faces a lengthy ban from boxing.

Angélique Richardson, an associate in the Sports & Entertainment department at Lawrence Stephens, has experience representing star boxers who face adversity of test results. Khan denied wrongdoing but accepted the ban due to his boxing retirement following his defeat to Kell Brook. Khan said he never intentionally ingested ostarine and never cheated throughout his career.

Richardson has commented on Garcia’s case, which, like Khan’s, has the possibility of a two-year suspension attached.

“Garcia is on the ropes, facing a lengthy ban from the sport of boxing,” Richardson exclusively told World Boxing News.

“It’s not hugely surprising that Garcia’s B-Sample has also tested positive – it is extremely rare for an A-Sample and B-Sample to return differing results. As a Sports lawyer, we would always advise our fighters to request that their B-Samples be tested – it is good form and good diligence.

“The lead-up to the Haney v Garcia fight was controversial enough, with Garcia’s victory called into question. Now, we have a positive A-Sample and B-Sample from Garcia to add to the mix. Issues like this continue to give the sport of boxing a bad rep.

“Garcia is an entertaining character in the sport of boxing. If he chooses to pursue his innocence, which is unclear from the ping-pong nature of his social media, he’ll come out swinging. I’m sure we’ll all have a ringside seat.”

In the weeks since VADA first revealed the positive tests, Garcia has protested his innocence by providing hair follicle tests and supplement contamination, all taken by his legal team’s own means. So far, there’s been nothing presented that can be admissible evidence to help his case in an official capacity.

The hair test, taken on May 17, revealed by WBN first, was reportedly clean. However, the unsealed supplements sent for contamination testing showed traces of the banned substance. Both scenarios working together make no sense as the hair would have displayed some traces due to the contamination defense.

Devin Haney nutritionist Victor Conte and legal representative Patrick C. English have accused Garcia of trying to muddy the waters.

Conte shared a letter from English to authorities overseeing the Garcia case at the New York State Athletic Commission. In the lengthy document, English claims: “Over the past few days, there has been a flurry of what we consider to be orchestrated releases from Mr. Garcia and his legal team. It is completely obvious that they are seeking to minimize his culpability in a misleading and troubling way.”

If the NYSAC substantiates those claims, Garcia could be even more troubled than he already is.

