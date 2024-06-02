Team Combat League: Week 8 Results

Week eight of Team Combat League’s exciting second season began with a shock upset, as the league-leading Philly Smoke (4-1) watched their formerly undefeated record disappear against a determined Boston Butchers team (2-1-1) by a score of 226-225.

Fighting at their home base of the Royale in Boston, the Butchers broke open a tightly fought match in Round 19 with the second of two 10-8 knockdown rounds scored by the night’s honorary first star, Alejandro Paulino, against Philadelphia’s Francisco Rodriguez making the ultimate difference.

The Philly Smoke, coached by Bob Kane, had every reason to feel confident coming into the match, with their last appearance coming in a dominant 233-221 victory over the Miami Stealth on May 2, while the Butchers, coached by Marc Gargaro, were coming off a disappointing 228-217 loss to the Atlanta Attack on May 11.

The Butchers’ strong performances by Team Captain Rashidi Ellis, heavyweight Skylar Lacy, making his first appearance of the second season, and the two knockdowns Paulino scored in his two fights, one over Philly’s Nahir Albright in Round 11 and Rodriguez in Round 19 carried the day in a nail-biter that went down to the final round.

The night got off to an exciting start, as Philly’s Avery Sparrow and Boston’s Elijah Peixoto engaged in a non-stop slugfest in Round 3, with Peixoto nipping it 10-9 on the cards. Heavyweight Skylar Lacy, a force in TCL’s first season, returned to first defeat throwback Philly heavyweight favorite Joey Dawejko in Round 8 and then gained revenge in a rematch from last season against Conja Nathan in Round 16.

The Fight of the Night was judged to be the Round 22 women’s back-and-forth battle between Philly’s Shamara Woods and Boston’s Stevie Jane Coleman, won by Coleman 10-9.

Philadelphia’s Brittany Sims was named the night’s second star for her 10-8 victory over Boston’s Leesh Pike in Round 2.

In the front half of a doubleheader at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California, the Las Vegas Hustle moved into a four-way tie for second place overall in the Team Combat League standings with a dominating 212-201 team victory over the Dallas Enforcers.

Guided by Jeff Mayweather, the Hustle (2-1) were coming into the ring off the positive momentum gained by their previous matchup, a 226-224 win over the Houston Hitmen in Houston on May 9. The Tony Mack-led Dallas Enforcers (0-2), on the other hand, were looking to secure their first win of the season. They were last seen dropping a tough 226-225 heartbreaker to the New York City Attitude on April 20.

Las Vegas jumped out to an early lead by winning five of the first six fights in the Launch Rounds, but the scores looked to be tightening in the Middle Rounds, when Samoan crowd-favorite and Las Vegas Hustle heavyweight Patrick Mailata basically put the match out of reach for Dallas in Round 16 by laying out former NFL defensive end turned fighter, Greg Hardy. Mailata caught Hardy along the ropes with a mix of power shots to the body and then head to leave Hardy on the canvas and bring the overall score to 153-146.

For his power-punching efforts, Mailata was awarded First Star of the Night honors, post-fight.

“I’ve been working hard man,” said a happy Mailata. “I’ve been in Vegas for five years now and I’ve been in the gym just getting my work in and TCL has given me the opportunity to do what I do. Greg Hardy is a tough guy, but I came to win, and I came to put on a show for my ancestors and my family and I did that.”

Mailata says he’s proud of his teammates and their determination to pull out the “must win,” rounds. “I’m with some dangerous guys (on this team) and I know how it goes down in Vegas. Some of these homies have just been waiting around for their chance. One thing I know is if I take care of my job, everybody else will take care of theirs.”

Other performances of special distinction came from Dallas’ Avoran Graham and Las Vegas’ Joseph Macedo, who battled to the Fight of the Night award in their bruising three-minute encounter.

The lime green-haired Darian Castro and Dallas’ Jalen Moore put on a dazzling display in their Round 4 fight, with both men having their impressive moments. Cuba’s Castro proved to be too slick and fast, winning the round 10-9 with his superb skills.

Dallas’ Adolphe Stevens was awarded third star of the night for his two victories over Sharif Rahman and Las Vegas’ talented Israel Taylor was given the night’s second star for his two-knockdown KO over Dallas fighter Jordon Jones.

In the back half of the doubleheader at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California, the home team LA Elite appeared to gel as a fighting force in real time, while administering a dominant beating to the visiting San Antonio Snipers by a final score of 198-180.

The Elite (1-1), skillfully guided by coach Manny Robles, lost just two fights all night while gaining their first team victory this season after having dropped their debut appearance 229-224 to the Philly Smoke on April 10 in Philadelphia.

The LA victory simultaneously kept the AC Bryant-coached San Antonio Snipers winless on their season at 0-2, 2 KOs. The Snipers lost their opening performance on April 18 by a score of 227-224 to the Houston Hitmen in Houston.

The only knockout of the night was awarded to LA’s Angel Munoz for his Round 4 stoppage of San Antonio’s Cresencio Ramos. Munoz’s power-punching display earned him the honor of being named the match’s first star and gave his LA squad a three-point 10-7 round to bring the score at the time to 40-34 for LA.

“You guys seen it now, coming from the LA Elite!” shouted a happy Munoz, post-event. “We got Vegas next week and it’s going to be the same thing. (The fact that Vegas is coming off a win over the Houston Hitmen) That don’t matter to us, we come to do what we come to do. We’re coming for everyone and we’re going to win!”

In an uncommon TCL result, San Antonio’s Amin Mitchell, whose eye was cut by an accidental head butt in his first fight, had his cut reopened by a dragging shot from LA opponent Alex Esponda in Round 14. The fight between Mitchell and Moreno was waved off and scored a 10-10 No Decision.

The “Fight of the Night” was awarded to Calgary, Alberta, Canada’s Tiana Schroeder and her opponent, Jade Thompson of Oklahoma, fighting for her adopted home of LA, for their three-minute back-and-forth punchout, narrowly won by Thompson, 10-9. The third star of the night was judged to be LA’s Brayan Leon for being the busier and more powerful fighter in his two 10-9 wins over fellow Cuban prospect Dayan Depestre of San Antonio.

Completing the sweep of all three stars of the night, heavyweight crowd favorite Raul Salomon for his two victories over the formidable Isaac Carbonell of San Antonio. Salomon scored a knockdown of Carbonell in their first matchup, but Carbonell came back strong in the second matchup, despite losing it in a razor-thin 10-9 verdict.

Super lightweight contender Delante “Tiger” Johnson took a break in training for his June 8 matchup against Tarik Zaina at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City, to be in attendance.

“It’s exciting!” said Johnson of his first taste of TCL. “I was entertained the whole night. Shout out to everybody who came out to fight and good luck.”