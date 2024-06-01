Mike Tyson faces life-threatening damage if hit in the stomach

Mike Tyson believes he will be back in the ring again despite a stomach ulcer hampering a return to the ring in July of this year.

Tyson had plans to face YouTuber Jake Paul four years after his last exhibition. However, medical staff urged the fight postponement after the ulcer flared up during a recent flight. The event, initially set to go down in seven weeks, will now occur between October and December, despite concerns over the former heavyweight champion taking punches to the stomach.

WBN asked two specialists about Tyson’s case and now believes that the “Baddest Man on the Planet” may never be cleared to compete with the ailment. The ulcer can perforate if the New Yorker takes a solid punch in the wrong place. If this transpires, damage can leak through the stomach wall, allowing digestive juices into the abdominal cavity. Tyson would then be in grave danger and require immediate surgery.

Despite the risk, Tyson is continuing with his public relations for a potential reworking of the Paul event. The 57-year-old assured fans he would be okay.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” said Tyson.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s. I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

As his career stalls, Paul remains steadfast in his decision to face Tyson. Ultimately, the doctors will decide if the Netflix clash ever takes place.

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” said Paul. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best.

“But let there be no mistake when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my w [win] with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages. I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

If Tyson gets clearance, there’s a possibility MVP may have to rework the fight rules to keep Mike Tyson out of any further danger – if it goes ahead at all.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.