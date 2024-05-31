Team Haney picks holes in Ryan Garcia contamination statement

Devin Haney’s nutritionist, Victor Conte, has picked holes in Ryan Garcia’s statement that ostarine contamination caused two positive drug tests.

Garcia’s legal team sent a statement to World Boxing News on Thursday outlining that VADA tested two supplements sent to them. Garcia’s representatives said they had sent those reports to Dr. Margaret Goodman of VADA. However, there was no mention of a reply from Goodman over the findings, only the legal team’s confirmation.

Right now, it’s Garcia and his team’s word against the adverse findings, which Conte questioned in the aftermath. The former BALCO boss says the fact VADA tested Garcia’s supplements unsealed means they cannot take any testing procedures seriously.

“Ryan Garcia tested positive twice for Ostarine, reported on May 1, 2024. On May 15, two of his products were sent for testing. Both were positive for ostarine. There seemed to be no receipts or chain of custody, and both containers had broken seals. In my opinion, these are not credible or admissible results. His team can obtain credible supplement test results. [They must] locate the same lot number for both of the suspected products and have them shipped directly to the lab sealed. If the results are positive for ostarine in both products, then you will have a chain of custody and admissible test results.

“Why did Garcia’s team test powders from unsealed containers without a chain of custody? It seems possible that tampering may be involved. It’s strange that the two products both tested positive for ostarine. This isn’t how credible science is conducted. These results cannot be authenticated.”

Conte says Garcia may not be cleared over the matter and states they should send sealed containers before announcing the Golden Boy star as a ‘clean fighter.’

“Why did Garcia not fully disclose there are no product receipts available and both containers had broken seals? The laboratory that did the tests gave a ‘disclaimer’ about the credibility of the results. This is likely an attempt to pull a fast on the world of boxing. My prediction is Ryan Garcia will not have samples tested from sealed tubs of the two products he claims exposed him to ostarine. Both products of the same lot number should be purchased and sent directly to the WADA lab. If done, I predict sealed products would be negative for ostarine.”

So far, Garcia’s team has produced hair sample evidence from a test taken four weeks after the Haney fight and this latest revelation. World Boxing News exclusively revealed the date of the hair sample as May 17, as Garcia’s legal team ratified.

A final decision will be made soon by the New York State Athletic Commission on what punishment Garcia should face. It’s unlikely that Haney will get his wish to overturn the result to a win in his favor.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.